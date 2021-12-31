Compiled by Jenny Bennett

Congratulations To FishHawk Youth Baseball

Congratulations to the 12U FishHawk Cooperstown 2022 and 10U Navy teams for their championship wins in the West Florida Advanced Baseball League. The championship weekend was held at the FishHawk Sports Complex in early December. The advanced baseball program is a coalition of Babe Ruth and Cal Ripken Leagues around the county that offers the players an additional opportunity to play a higher level of talent during the recreation season.

Art Program For Families With Down Syndrome Children And Teens

Center Place’s community partner, the Down Syndrome Association of Tampa Bay (DSATB), will be offering its free 3-2-1 Art program for families with children and teens who have Down syndrome. The program will take place at Center Place twice a month on the first Monday of each month from 6-7 p.m. and the third Sunday of each month from 3-4 p.m.

The students will use art as a way of expression and communication. The class will also help its students develop social skills and learn how to interact with other students and teachers in a classroom setting.

If you would like to preregister your child for this program, please contact Center Place at 685-8888. Children and families must be prescreened for this program before they may register.

Nashville Duo Playing In Sun City Center

The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center (SCCUMC) is welcoming Nashville duo Dave & Daphne to its campus on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 7 p.m. Dave & Daphne’s concerts have all the energy of a Las Vegas-style show with solid country music roots; they have appeared in such major venues as Nashville Now, the CMA Awards and the Grand Ole Opry.

SCCUMC is located at 1210 W. Del Webb Blvd. in Sun City Center. A donation of $10 is requested at the door for this concert. For additional information about this and other concerts and recitals, please contact Kevin Goodenow at 362-0956 or visit the SCCUMC website at www.sccumc.com.

Image Dave & Daphne will be appearing in Sun City Center.

Veterans Art Program

The Veterans Art Program is open to veterans of foreign wars. There is no fee, no artistic skill needed, no surveys or record keeping and no reason not to join. It takes place every Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. until 12 Noon at Center Place, which is located at 619 Vonderburg Dr., Ste. B in Brandon. To register for the class, call 685-8888.

Weight Loss Challenge Winner Donates Winnings To Seeds Of Hope

Congratulations to Jacky Costello, one of the winners of the weight loss challenge at Inspired Mobile Fitness. Costello, a FishHawk resident, local author and owner of Custom Cleanups, has joined with Rashah Davis, owner of Inspired Mobile Fitness, to present her winnings of $375 to support Seeds of Hope. Costello added an additional $125 to be able to donate $500 to feed hungry families in the community this holiday season.

Congratulations, Costello!

Plant City Community Choral Rehearsals Starting

Plant City Community Chorale will begin rehearsals for its spring session on Monday, January 10, from 7-9:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, located at 303 N. Evers St. in Plant City. The Chorale rehearses every Monday night and is always looking for new singers to join the fun.

For more information, visit its website at www.pccchorale.org, its Facebook page @plantcitycommunitychorale, or contact the secretary at pccchoralesecretary@gmail.com.

David Weekley Collects Thousands Of Meals During Annual Food Drive

Nearly 311,000 people nationwide received a hearty Thanksgiving meal thanks to the partnership of David Weekley Homes and 17 charities across the U.S. Throughout November, the company hosted its seventh annual, company-wide Thanksgiving Drive, collecting 93,000 pounds of food and more than $110,000 for nonprofit organizations around the country with help from homeowners, real estate agents, vendors, trade partners and team members.

The Tampa team partnered with Feeding Tampa Bay, and the donations provided over 90,000 meals, including 5,100 pounds of frozen turkeys and hams, for those in need.

January Meeting Of East Hillsborough Democratic Club

The East Hillsborough Democratic Club will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, January 11 at 6:30 p.m. Join them at Brandon Crossroads Bowl, located at 609 Crater Ln. in Tampa. For those uncomfortable with meeting in person, you may join via Zoom by going to Mobilize and registering an hour before the meeting. At January’s meeting, Tampa Councilman Luis Viera will speak on the topic of rights restoration.

For more information, visit www.easthillsboroughdems.org or call 677-8300 and leave a message.

Alafia Republican Club Meeting

The Alafia Republican Club will meet on the third Monday of each month at O’Brien’s Irish Pub, located at 701 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. The speaker for January’s meeting is Roberto Pizano, who was a political prisoner in Cuba before being freed in 1979 and moving to Tampa. Since then, he has worked to help those in Cuba who oppose the socialist regime.

Join them for social hour from 6 p.m. and Pizano will begin his story at 7 p.m.