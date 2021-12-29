The 87th annual Florida Strawberry Festival will take place for 11 days from Thursday, March 3 through Sunday, March 13. The festival, which is ranked as the 28th top fair in North America, is not only known for its strawberry shortcakes, carnival games, youth livestock shows, food vendors and thrilling midway rides, but also it’s legendary for hosting big name musical artists and entertainment. The event typically sees more than 500,000 visitors each year.

Two major Christian artists will be performing at this year’s festival: Lauren Daigle and Zach Williams. Daigle is a two-time GRAMMY, seven-time Billboard Music Award and four-time American Music Award winner. Her platinum debut album, How Can It Be, produced three number one songs, but it was her release of Look Up Child, her second consecutive platinum album, that revealed Daigle as one of the most impressive vocalists of our time. Look Up Child, which earned Daigle her second GRAMMY Award, featuring her hit song “You Say,” is the longest-running number one song to appear on any weekly Billboard chart.

Daigle’s ability to connect with her audiences has been well documented. It’s helped make her the fastest-selling new artist of her genre over the past decade and given her soulful, authentic, vocal power a worldwide audience. She’s amassed a billion worldwide streams and sold-out headline shows on three continents.

This is Daigle’s first time performing at the Strawberry Festival, and she’s excited about the opportunity and encourages concertgoers to “bring their dancing shoes.”

“Performing is one of my favorite things about music,” said Daigle. “Looking out every night and seeing people sing along brings a feeling of joy that doesn’t just stop at me. It connects with everyone around the room, and I think that is something I will never take for granted. It is such a blessing to be able to play music with people I love to dearly, it feels like a family reunion every time we take the stage.”

Christian artist Zach Williams is an award-winning and chart-topping singer and songwriter who is also performing at the Strawberry Festival. His background inspires many of his songs—he was raised by Christian parents in the church and in a loving community but was seduced away by the illusion of rock stardom, and the drugs and alcohol that so often accompany that lifestyle.

Now, the Nashville-based artist is a renewed man. He’s a husband, a father and has also become one of Christian country music’s leading artists and songwriters by carving a niche with his blend of Southern rock, country and faith-filled songwriting, which quickly awarded him his first GRAMMY Award® with his debut album, 2017’s Chain Breaker. With two additional GRAMMY nods among numerous other accolades, he recently released his new album, aptly titled Rescue Story.

Daigle will be performing on Saturday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m. Williams is scheduled to perform on Tuesday March 8 at 7:30 p.m.

To purchase tickets and see the full list of entertainers, visit www.flstrawberryfestival.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the Amscot Main Ticket Office, located at 2209 W. Oak Ave. in Plant City, or by calling 754-1996.