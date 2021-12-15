Compiled by Jenny Bennett

Christmas Offer From Hess Orthodontics

Hess Orthodontics is bringing the holiday cheer by offering $1,500 off full treatment for all new patients. This discount can be applied to a full, comprehensive treatment for either braces or Invisalign. So, no matter what you decide, you will be able to take advantage of this awesome deal. The deal is limited to December 2021 only, so act soon; spots will fill up fast. Call to get your complimentary consultation scheduled and get your smile journey started during the most wonderful time of the year.

Additional information can be found on its website, www.hessorthodontics.com, or by calling 645-4377.

Satin & Lace Bridal Boutique Introduces New Manager

Satin & Lace Bridal Boutique, Riverview’s only intimate bridal boutique, recently held a ribbon-cutting to introduce its new manager, Jami. It offers a personalized shopping experience with private suites.

“We pride ourselves on making our brides feel special and making your dress shopping an experience you will never forget,” said Owner Alison Farnan.

Satin & Lace has dresses in every style and for every budget; accessories are also available, and a seamstress will make sure that the gown will fit perfectly.

Satin & Lace is located at 11286 Sullivan St. in Riverview. To make a reservation or to find out more information, visit its website at www.satinandlacebridalboutique.com, call 381-4110 or follow it on Facebook @satinandlacebridalboutique.

Come To Cottonseed Marketplace For Your Handmade Gifts

Cottonseed Marketplace specializes in handmade wooden and leather engraved gifts and home decor. Gifts include wooden Christmas ornaments, bookmarks, wine and liquor-themed personalized items, hand-tied macrame wall hangings and holiday-themed tiered tray decor bundles. The Cottonseed Marketplace is a proud, American family business owned by local residents Carrie and Joe Perkins. It is rooted in family and tradition and is a proud supporter of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and One Tree Planted; every order plants a tree.

The Cottonseed Marketplace is located at 4456 Mohican Trl. in Valrico and open by appointment; please call 777-5608. You can view its products and shop online at cottonseedmarketplace.com and follow it on Facebook @TheCottonseedMarketplace.

Pamper Yourself At The Beauty Room By Jennifer James

The Beauty Room is owned by local resident Jennifer James, and she has over 36 years of experience in the beauty business and offers a boutique salon experience in a private suite. The Beauty Room by Jennifer James specializes in precision cutting, color, highlighting, balayage and other services.

“In a world where things are often confusing and during a time when we are carrying even more stress than usual, self-care is absolutely essential,” said James, “I thoroughly enjoy what I do, and I love to create and encourage beauty from the inside out. I believe that when a woman feels her best, she can be her best.”

The Beauty Room by Jennifer James is located at 3448 Lithia Pinecrest Rd., Ste. 6 in Valrico. Additional information can be found on its website at www.vagaro.com/thebeautyroombyjenniferjames, by calling 865-625-6680 or follow on Facebook @thebeautyroombyjenniferjames.

Chill Cawfee Opens New Riverview Location

Chill Cawfee is much more than a local coffee shop. It strives to bring the community together while serving its own Peruvian house blend along with other healthy options and additives. The education center brings together neighbors and experts on alternative healing strategies and provides a social environment for like-minded community members to meet and enhance their experience. Owner Tom Quigley recently opened a location at 10526 Lake St. Charles Pl. in Riverview, directly behind the Winn-Dixie located on U.S. Hwy. 301.

For more information, visit www.chillcawfee.com or you can reach them by phone at 443-0472.

Tony Baroni Team Gives Away Thanksgiving Pies

The Tony Baroni Team gave away pecan and pumpkin pies for Thanksgiving as a way to thank the community for its support during the year. Pies were collected from its office at 2350 E. SR 60 in Valrico and a food truck and fun photo booth were also at the location so participants could enjoy a nice meal and take some photographs before leaving with their pie.

For more information on the Tony Baroni team, visit its website at www.tonybaroni.com.

CORA Physical Therapy Launches Riverview Location

CORA Physical Therapy brings trusted, highly skilled clinicians to the Riverview neighborhood, and it’s ready to introduce you to the industry’s most advanced treatments. The Riverview clinic provides treatment for general orthopedic and sports injuries, post-COVID care programs, geriatric rehabilitation and occupational therapy. CORA Physical Therapy is laser-focused on superior outcomes.

CORA Physical Therapy is located at 11420 U.S. Hwy. 301 S. in Riverview. For additional information or to make an appointment, visit its website at www.coraphysicaltherapy.com or call 405-4383.

The Flying Locksmiths Celebrate 5-Year Anniversary

Owner Michael Broussard recently gathered his team and family together to celebrate the five-year anniversary of The Flying Locksmiths at its new location at 6619 S. 78 St., Ste. 120 in Riverview. The Flying Locksmiths can protect your family and possessions as well as your business with security solutions for all.

It combines experience, modern technology and business education to find the right fit for you. While defining its team as physical security specialists because they are extremely competent when it comes to rekeying your locks or installing door hardware. Its team will also implement full card access systems with security cameras and a complete, thorough security assessment of your home or building.

For additional information, visit its website at www.flyinglocksmiths.com or call 716-5341.

The Magnolia House Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary

Mary & Martha House is celebrating the one-year anniversary of the opening of Magnolia House, its newest domestic violence shelter. It would also like to take this opportunity to express its thanks and gratitude to the community and the businesses that support its mission.

Laurie Herring was also recognized for her complete dedication to this project and helping women and families in the community overcome the debilitating effects of domestic violence and homelessness. Herring, who passed away recently, is loved and missed daily.

Master Garage Door Co. Celebrates 24 Years And New Role In The Community

Master Garage Door Co. was established in November of 1997 by Steve and Tawnie Manning and is still family-owned and operated to this day. It offers only the highest-quality doors, openers, parts and service.

“We love our community and its people,” said Steve and Tawnie.

They are members of both the Brandon Chamber of Commerce and the Valrico FishHawk Chamber.

“Both organizations do so much for our communities and have also given us the opportunity to meet other business owners that care for our community immensely.”

Steve and Tawnie have been through the Leadership Brandon program, which has given them a whole new perspective of our community and a behind-the-scenes look at all it has to offer as well as areas/charities that really need our help. It is Steve’s privilege to serve as chair for the Leadership Brandon class of 2022.

“We look forward to serving our community for years to come,” said Steve and Tawnie.

Master Garage Door Co. Is located at 2405 Bell Shoals Rd. in Brandon. For more information, visit its website at www.mastergaragedoor.com or call 684-7744. You can also follow it on Facebook @mastergaragedoor.

Amani MedSpa

Amani MedSpa is owned by Dr. Gina Brar, a personable and highly experienced physician who is very hands-on and offers top-notch cosmetic and wellness services.

“Our guests are like family who receive the most outstanding customer service from the moment they walk in the door. Their experience becomes a memorable one they will never forget and keeps them coming back to our beautiful spa,” said Brar.

Services offered at Amani MedSpa include Botox/Dysport, fillers, laser treatments, IV therapy, body contouring, float therapy, massages and facials.

Amani MedSpa is located at 1102 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. To find out more about the services it offers and to book an appointment, visit its website at www.amanimedspa.com or call 685-6111. You can also follow it on Facebook @amanimedspa.