Recognize this life-altering quote?

“We must forever conduct our struggle on the high plane of dignity and discipline. We must not allow our creative protest to degenerate into physical violence. Again and again we must rise to the majestic heights of meeting physical force with soul force.”

Soul force. Indeed.

My heart is stirred every time I hear these words from Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. from his “I Have a Dream” speech on August 28, 1963, in Washington, D.C. Dr. King, a Baptist minister, made an indelible mark on the world through nonviolent civil disobedience based on his Christian beliefs.

Although Dr. King was addressing African Americans striving for civil rights equality, his words are applicable to each and every Christ-follower battling seen and unseen foes today.

Soul force. What do you think Dr. King meant by that? I believe he was referring to spiritual warfare and the power of the Holy Spirit versus the power of:

• The Evil One (Mathew 13:19)

• The Accuser (Revelation 12:10)

• The Enemy (Matthew 13:39)

• Your Adversary (1 Peter 5:8)

• Spiritual Forces of Wickedness (Ephesians 6:12)

• Father of Lies (John 8:44)

• The Tempter (Matthew 4:3)

Yes, all these vile titles belong to the same despicable being: Satan. The one who delights in physical violence. The one who thrives on disunity, prejudice and hatred.

The opponent of all Christians.

Dear friend, let us seek to connect with the soul force Dr. King talked about. Because if that force is with us, we’ll need no other.

“The ransom for a life is costly, no payment is ever enough,” (Psalm 49:8, NIV).