For as long as Riverview resident, pastor, songwriter and authoress Barbara Mechanic Walker can remember, she had always considered herself an encourager with her words as well as a dreamer.

In December 2020, Barbara released her first book, called We Can Make It Work Volume I, and then released We Can Make It Work Volume II in April 2021. Her song “This Love” came out in July 2021. Barbara’s latest book, called I Do Fit, was released in November of this year. Prior to getting these works published, Barbara wrote down scriptures that correlated to the information that did get produced.

Barbara mentioned how this all came into fruition: “About seven years ago, a prophet spoke into my life saying that I had something inside of myself that I needed to share, which would help other women and marriages.”

We Can Make It Work Volume I is a marriage survival guide and aims to mend brokenness. It was created to help partners discover their soft spot for each other again. Volume II builds from the first volume. With volume II, Barbara discusses listening better, blended families and more as readers can dig into figuring out how to balance all aspects of their lives. On the other hand, I Do Fit was written for those who have been ridiculed, rejected, denied or pushed asunder. These are available on all digital platforms, such as Amazon, Kindle, LOVE WORKS AGAIN Christian Bookstore, Glamorous House of Styles and kingdomchristianbookstore.com.

Barbara and her husband, Roger Walker, are the founders and senior pastors of Connecting in the Spirit Outreach Ministries Inc., which was founded in 2011. Barbara has a love and compassion for families, and she was nominated for Author of the Year by the Manasota Honors on the west coast.

“All in all, when people hear the music or read the books, I want them to feel a sense of belonging,” Barbara said.

Walker is available for meetings, book signings and conferences. For more information, visit facebook.com/barbara.m.walker.3, email tmad_imad@yahoo.com or call 772-216-9758.