June Bryant of Riverview is a board-certified pediatric nurse practitioner.

“I have been practicing as a pediatric nurse practitioner in the Tampa Bay area for the past nine years,” Bryant said. “I have deep roots in Manatee and Hillsborough Counties and have raised my own children here and have a passion for serving vulnerable populations and bringing them the health care that they deserve.”

Bryant recently opened her mobile exam van business called Dr. Joonie’s Examinavan.

“Dr. Joonie’s mission with opening a mobile clinic is to provide patients with the best and most accessible pediatric health care possible from birth until 21 years of age,” Bryant said. “I am dedicated to providing high-quality health care by assuring that each patient receives individual, personal attention as well as receiving that care in the comfort of their own home. At Dr. Joonie’s Examinavan, we strive to work with the parents in the local community to improve the lives of our pediatric patients and their families. We provide advanced nursing clinical expertise to parents and work with other health professionals in the community to help provide the best care for even the smallest members of our community.”

This mobile exam van has been a dream of Bryant’s since before the recent COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was a school nurse practitioner for a couple of years and loved the role of being able to see and treat children at schools and at their own home,” Bryant said. “This was such a blessing to so many families who would have to take time off of work or even find transportation. Bringing this unique model of health care to their driveway without having to intrude on their own personal space or subjecting them to long wait times in their cars or in waiting rooms was something that I wanted to explore, and then we did.”

Dr. Joonie’s Examinavan is a way to decrease some of the barriers to health care that Bryant sees for the pediatric population.

“Being able to have patients schedule their appointments online or via text brings the convenience of not having to wait on hold,” Bryant said. “Online intake forms lead to less paper. For those that don’t have this technology, staff are happy to help those over the phone or in person on the day of the appointment. We are unique in that there will not be another van such as this since we built an exam room into the back of a cargo van which functions just as one would in a clinic. Another great factor is that Dr. Joonie’s Examinavan has the authorization from the department of health to transport vaccines to patients’ homes for administration at their home.”

If you would like to learn more about Bryant’s mobile exam van or if you’d like to schedule an appointment, you can visit her website at www.drjoonies.com.