With all the delicious, freshly prepared classics you know and love, you may be surprised to learn that Chick-fil-A Riverview isn’t just in the chicken business; it is in the people business. Gabe Porrata could not be prouder to own and operate the iconic restaurant at Summerfield Crossings. After beginning his career as a Chick-fil-A team member while attending Riverview High School in 2004, his experiences with operators and mentors molded his foundation and shifted his focus.

He worked his way up from a team member to management while completing his business degree and being an active father of three. Porrata spent four years operating the Chick-fil-A in the Lakeland Square Mall, and his hard work paid off in 2020 when he was selected for the Riverview franchise.

Marketing and Community Director Kelsi Spradlin said, “Gabe fell in love with the brand, and franchise selection was a dream come true. He wants to be known as the Chick-fil-A that develops leaders and invests in his team members because it’s been done with him. He truly is the best boss I’ve ever had.”

Porrata, joined by his wife, Jessica, and their three daughters, feels blessed beyond words to run their business in the heart of the community that has given so much to them. Porrata’s vision for Chick-fil-A Riverview is that his restaurant will be known as ‘The Most Caring Company in Our Community.’ Porrata knows that people are the cornerstone of any successful business, and care starts from within. As Porrata invests in his leadership and empowers his employees to serve to the best of their ability, amazing things are happening at Chick-fil-A Riverview.

Additionally, Porrata is committed to giving back to the community. Chick-fil-A Riverview supplied a free sandwich to anyone who brought three food items to donate for the ECHO 2020 Holiday Food drive. The over 500 food items collected were donated to ECHO food pantry. It has committed partnerships with THORN Ministries to supply surplus food in the shared table initiative. It routinely feeds Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Department orientation training camp participants at My Warrior’s Place. In May 2021, Chick-fil-A Riverview donated over $3,600 in digital offer cards to honor teachers in local schools. It also continually sponsors and works with the Spurlino YMCA and families of fallen first responders.

Opening a highly anticipated, high-volume restaurant in a booming residential market during a global pandemic has come with its challenges, but innovations like its curbside delivery golf cart, expedited mobile ordering and efficient drive-through systems are ways Chick-fil-A Riverview is working to overcome these challenges. Plus, it provides an unparalleled product you just cannot get enough of.

For more information on catering, to inquire about employment or to simply order your next delicious meal, call 499-9933 or visit www.chick-fil-a.com/locations/fl/riverview-fl. Chick-fil-A Riverview is located at 12810 Summerfield Crossing Blvd. in Riverview.