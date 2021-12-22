Do you have small business knowledge you would like to share with others? The Tampa-Hillsborough County chapter of SCORE is looking for volunteers to mentor and share business expertise with local entrepreneurs.

SCORE, a 501(c)(3) organization, has been mentoring new and existing businesses for more than 40 years and has a network of more than 11,000 volunteers who donate their time to help others.

According to Kevin Dorsey, SCORE Tampa-Hillsborough County Co-Chairperson, SCORE is America’s premier small business mentoring organization. The nonprofit association offers free and confidential business advice and helps entrepreneurs and small businesses achieve their dreams by building strong, lifelong relationships through mentoring, workshops and expert resources.

“Tampa-Hillsborough County SCORE is looking for people with diverse backgrounds and experiences to serve in a variety of roles,” said Dorsey. “With Tampa-Hillsborough County SCORE, you’ll be part of an extended team of retired and working volunteers representing all facets of the business community.”

Dorsey explained that some volunteers have worked as top executives at Fortune 500 companies, and some have been entrepreneurs and small business owners, while others have valuable experience in universities, the government or the military.

“Whatever your skills and strengths, put them to work for SCORE,” he said. “SCORE Volunteers feel the joy and fulfillment that comes with helping small businesses achieve their goals. You feel good knowing you’ve helped grow the local economy and helped someone live their dreams.”

Volunteer opportunities include Mentor, where volunteers use industry-based knowledge and expertise to help business owners who are looking for guidance; Subject Matter Expert, where volunteers collaborate with experienced mentors to offer advice in your specific area of expertise; Workshop Presenter, which educates through giving presentations on specific small business topics; and Chapter Support, which assists with marketing, finance, scheduling and other key support tasks.

“With SCORE, you’ll get to meet and build relationships with business leaders in your community and across the country,” said Dorsey. “Leverage these relationships to develop new skills, to help small businesses, or to expand your personal and professional network.”

For more information, email scorehill203@gmail.com or visit www.tampa.score.org/volunteer.