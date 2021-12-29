Hillsborough County was one of the thousands of communities around the globe that received a powerful message of hope last November as Jehovah’s Witnesses embarked upon a special campaign focusing attention on the Bible’s hope for a better world.

The goal of the campaign is to distribute a special edition of The Watchtower magazine containing the cover series “A Better World is Near.” More than 36 million printed copies of the magazine are expected to be distributed in some 230 languages to communities in 240 lands around the globe. In addition, the digital publication is available on various platforms in nearly 400 languages.

“People are longing to hear a positive message, and this is the best news possible,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “A better world is not just a dream, it’s inevitable. In fact, it is the central theme of the entire Bible.”

The magazine addresses the age-old ‘doomsday’ question, “Is this world going to end?”, with a comforting answer that may surprise many readers. While many religions have predicted the “end of the world,” the magazine reveals the Bible’s clear message: the earth is here forever and will never end. However, the magazine also explains the powerful truth that wickedness will soon be gone, quoting the Bible’s Book of Psalms where it promises that the “lawless one” will be no more, (Psalm 37:10, Rotherham translation).

The Watchtower has been carrying a similar message about God’s Kingdom for more than 100 years and remains the most widely translated and circulated magazine in the world. The 2021 number two edition is available for free online at jw.org, where anyone can also request a free printed copy by scrolling down on the homepage to ‘Request a Visit.’

For more information, please call 718-560-5600. For a direct link to the online version of the magazine, visit www.jw.org/en/library/magazines/watchtower-no2-2021-may-jun/.