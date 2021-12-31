Tampa Bay Hires, a program affiliated with CareerSource Tampa Bay, offers a GED program for young adults ages 16 to 24. On December 10, Tampa Bay Hires’ youth program hosted its first graduation event for GED completers.

This event honors students who have completed their GED program through Tampa Bay Hire and earned their diplomas.

“We are excited to acknowledge young adults who have accomplished this huge milestone,” said CareerSource Tampa Bay CEO John Flanagan. “We want to host this event to showcase the successes of our young participants in the Tampa Bay Hires program,” added Flanagan.

“GED completers typically do not have the opportunity to walk across the stage, and we are excited to change that for the students that worked so hard in our program to complete and receive their diplomas,” said Jennifer Wilson, CareerSource Tampa Bay youth program director. “The Career Coaches of the CareerSource Tampa Bay program are passionate about working with these young adults, and any of their milestones or achievements is one for us. We are so proud of them and look forward to guiding them to their next accomplishment,” added Wilson.

CareerSource Tampa Bay works with businesses and candidates to leverage their training, retraining and competitive opportunities in the workforce. CareerSource Tampa Bay provided 173,319 services to 37,054 active Wagner-Peyser individuals during the program year 2019-2020. CareerSource Tampa Bay has five career centers, and it is the single largest source of job candidates in the region, from entry-level to executive-level candidates. It works closely with all veterans.

Businesses can access CareerSource’s wide range of services that include recruiting, training for new and existing employees, targeted hiring events and retention support strategies. All resources and services are provided at no cost to both businesses and job candidates.

If you or someone you know is 16 to 24 years of age and needs assistance with attaining their GED and or going back to school, Tampa Bay Hires can get them on the right career pathway with tuition assistance, career coaching and guidance.

To get started, young adults can visit https://hires.careersourcetampabay.com/ and complete the program pre-screen.