A new local store has become a destination for yoga lovers and women of all kinds since opening late last year.

A seven-month series of chakra-themed yoga classes began this month at Gemma Floral Boutique on S. Kings Ave. in Brandon.

Owned by Shelbi Weeks, Gemma Floral Boutique is part floral boutique, part crystal shop, part bar and more.

“We are a floral boutique studio offering premade and custom arrangements, house plants, candles, soaps and crystals,” said Weeks. “In addition to the retail items available, we offer a wide variety of wine and sake and stay open until 10 p.m. on Thursday and midnight on Friday and Saturday for an intimate drinking experience.”

Each month, the shop will be hosting a one-hour yoga class lead by Sanctuary Within Yoga & Wellness sequenced to stimulate the chakra center focused on that month.

Chakras are energy centers located throughout the body that affect our emotional and physical well-being. The class is $20 and includes a Reiki-infused crystal corresponding with the chakra students take home with them. The chakra for January is Muladhara, or root chakra, and the corresponding stone is red jasper.

“My vision for this space was to modernize the idea of a traditional florist, and I believe by simply adding booze to the mix, I’ve done just that,” said Weeks. “Most people think it’s an interesting combination, but when you really think about it, all of the items we offer have one thing in common: good vibes.”

Weeks described the boutique as a safe haven for women.

“The boutique is rentable for intimate events, holding up to 50 people. We also host our own events, such as floral arrangement classes, charcuterie board classes, networking events and yoga,” said Weeks. “Yoga fits right along with the items we offer—natural and holistic. It’s on brand to flow forward; oftentimes we get into a difficult position and have to breathe through the pain and monotony.”

Gemma Floral Boutique is located at 210 S. Kings Ave., Ste. N in Brandon. Visit gemmabrandon.com, @gemmabrandon on Instagram or call 654-7789 to sign up. Follow Sanctuary Within on Instagram at @sanctuarywithinyoga or at facebook.com/Sanctuary.Within.Yoga.