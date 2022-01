Update on local COVID-19 data from the previous week of December 31, 2021-January 6, 2022 (published on January 7, 2022).

Hillsborough Data for Previous Weeks:

People vaccinated:

December 24-30, 2021: 5,770

December 31, 2021-January 6, 2022: 5,711

Cases:

December 24-30, 2021: 15,027

December 31, 2021-January 6, 2022: 22,135

New case positivity:

December 24-30, 2021: 26.0%

December 31, 2021-January 6, 2022: 30.8%

Cases per 100,000 population:

December 24-30, 2021: 996.1

December 31, 2021-January 6, 2022: 1,467.3

Cumulative Hillsborough County Data:

People vaccinated:

December 24-30, 2021: 940,986

December 31, 2021-January 6, 2022: 948,306

Percent ages 5+ vaccinated:

December 24-30, 2021: 66%

December 31, 2021-January 6, 2022: 67%

Cases:

December 24-30, 2021: 268,504

December 31, 2021-January 6, 2022: 290,614

Case positivity:

December 24-30, 2021: 22.9%

December 31, 2021-January 6, 2022: 24.3%

Hillsborough County 2021 Population:

1,508,560

Florida Data for Previous Weeks:

People vaccinated:

December 24-30, 2021: 81,503

December 31, 2021-January 6, 2022: 79,151

Cases:

December 24-30, 2021: 298,455

December 31, 2021-January 6, 2022: 397,114

New case positivity:

December 24-30, 2021: 26.5%

December 31, 2021-January 6, 2022: 31.2%

Cases per 100,000 population:

December 24-30, 2021: 1,358.1

December 31, 2021-January 6, 2022: 1,807.1

Deaths:

December 24-30, 2021: 32

December 31, 2021-January 6, 2022: 44

Cumulative Florida Data:

People vaccinated:

December 24-30, 2021: 14,868,902

December 31, 2021-January 6, 2022: 14,963,166

Percent ages 5+ vaccinated:

December 24-30, 2021: 71%

December 31, 2021-January 6, 2022: 72%

Cases:

December 24-30, 2021: 4,166,392

December 31, 2021-January 6, 2022: 4,562,954

Case positivity:

December 24-30, 2021: 21.8%

December 31, 2021-January 6, 2022: 23.2%

Deaths:

December 24-30, 2021: 62,504

December 31, 2021-January 6, 2022: 62,688

Florida 2021 Population:

21,975,117

Source:

COVID-19 Weekly Situation Report: State Overview (Florida Department of Health, https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/)