Hillsborough County, Fla. (Jan. 9, 2022) – Hillsborough County is opening a third location for residents to receive free COVID-19 testing.

Beginning Monday, Jan. 10, the Hillsborough Community College Brandon campus, 10451 Nancy Watkins Dr., Tampa, FL 33619, will open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily for residents who want to receive free COVID-19 testing. This is a drive-through site, and no appointments are needed.

The entrance for the Hillsborough Community College Brandon campus COVID-19 testing site is off E. Columbus Dr. Visitors will not be able to access the testing site by using Nancy Watkins Dr. Only the E. Columbus Dr. entrance offers access to the testing site.

This is one of three sites that Hillsborough County has opened that offers COVID-19 testing. To minimize traffic congestion before the sites open and to be mindful of residents living in the neighborhoods, Hillsborough County Office of Emergency Management asks the public not to arrive at the County COVID-19 testing sites before the sites open at 9 a.m. Staff at each County site will open the entrance gate at 9 a.m. and begin to see guests at that time.

Residents can also get tested for COVID-19 at Progress Village Park, 8701 Progress Blvd., Tampa, FL 33619. This is a walk-up COVID-19 testing site open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. No appointments are needed.

Additionally, West Tampa Community Resource Center, 2103 N. Rome Ave., Tampa, FL 33607, remains open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. It is a walk-up site that offers free COVID-19 testing, vaccinations, Pfizer pediatric vaccines, booster shots for those who are eligible, and monoclonal antibody therapy treatment.

At the West Tampa Community Resource Center site, no appointments are needed for most of the services. Residents wanting monoclonal antibody therapy treatment must make an appointment. Residents can make an appointment at patientportalfl.com.

Children ages 5 to 11 who are accompanied by their parent or legal guardian can receive the COVID-19 Pfizer pediatric vaccine at the West Tampa Community Resource Center site. The child must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to verbally confirm the child’s age.

For all services, proof of medical insurance is recommended and should be presented at the time of the visit. People without medical insurance will still be tested, vaccinated, or receive monoclonal antibody therapy treatment for free.

There are numerous other locations throughout the county, including local pharmacies, that are offering COVID-19 testing and vaccinations. For information, visit HCFLGov.net/COVID19 or Vaccines.gov.



For more information on COVID-19, and any other potential emergency in the county, visit HCFLGov.net/StaySafe and sign up for the HCFL Alert system. Additionally, you can follow Hillsborough County on social media at Facebook, Twitter, and Nextdoor for updates. Residents without digital access are encouraged to call (813) 272-5900, the County’s main information line, for more information.