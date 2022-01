Update on local COVID-19 data from the previous week of January 14-20, 2022 (published on January 21, 2022).

Hillsborough Data for Previous Weeks:

People vaccinated:

January 7-13, 2022: 6,298

January 14-20, 2022: 4,208

Cases:

January 7-13, 2022: 24,400

January 14-20, 2022: 18,219

New case positivity:

January 7-13, 2022: 30.1%

January 14-20, 2022: 28.1%

Cases per 100,000 population:

January 7-13, 2022: 1,617.4

January 14-20, 2022: 1,207.7

Cumulative Hillsborough County Data:

People vaccinated:

January 7-13, 2022: 955,885

January 14-20, 2022: 961,375

Percent ages 5+ vaccinated:

January 7-13, 2022: 67%

January 14-20, 2022: 68%

Cases:

January 7-13, 2022: 314,987

January 14-20, 2022: 333,254

Case positivity:

January 7-13, 2022: 25.7%

January 14-20, 2022: 26.7%

Hillsborough County 2021 Population:

1,508,560

Florida Data for Previous Weeks:

People vaccinated:

January 7-13, 2022: 86,383

January 14-20, 2022: 55,287

Cases:

January 7-13, 2022: 430,297

January 14-20, 2022: 289,204

New case positivity:

January 7-13, 2022: 29.3%

January 14-20, 2022: 26.8%

Cases per 100,000 population:

January 7-13, 2022: 1,958.1

January 14-20, 2022: 1,316.1

Deaths:

January 7-13, 2022: 111

January 14-20, 2022: 140

Cumulative Florida Data:

People vaccinated:

January 7-13, 2022: 15,067,643

January 14-20, 2022: 15,141,101

Percent ages 5+ vaccinated:

January 7-13, 2022: 72%

January 14-20, 2022: 73%

Cases:

January 7-13, 2022: 4,992,265

January 14-20, 2022: 5,280,903

Case positivity:

January 7-13, 2022: 24.8%

January 14-20, 2022: 25.7%

Deaths:

January 7-13, 2022: 63,158

January 14-20, 2022: 63,763

Florida 2021 Population:

21,975,117

Source:

COVID-19 Weekly Situation Report: State Overview (Florida Department of Health, https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/)