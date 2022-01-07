Golf lovers may get that once in a lifetime opportunity to hit a hole in one at Summerfield Crossings Golf Club in Riverview during Ye Royal Krewe of Charlotte de Berry’s third annual Scholarship Golf Tournament on Saturday, February 19 with a shotgun start at 12 p.m. All proceeds from the golf tournament will benefit local high school female students who plan on entering into career and technical fields through programs or community college.

The first scholarship golf tournament began in 2018. Maggie Williams, captain of the Ye Royal Krewe of Charlotte de Berry, shared how the annual scholarship golf tournament came about.

“Our krewe thought of ideas on how we could get more out in the community and get involved in fundraisers as well as charity events,” Williams said. “One of our board members mentioned about a golf tournament,” she added.

This tournament includes range balls, a green fee, a shotgun format, dinner and a cart fee. It also will have awards, a silent auction, raffle baskets and a 50/50, along with contests such as longest drive, closest-to-the-pin and more. Participation prices vary; Individual Golf Tickets cost $100, Hole Sponsorship Tickets cost $100 and Foursome Golf Tickets cost $380.

With the upcoming tournament, Williams hopes to exceed what was raised last year, which was more than $12,000. A total of four female students each received a scholarship. The group aims to award four female students for this tournament too.

In 2000, Ye Royal Krewe of Charlotte de Berry was established. The krewe consists of a group of women from Apollo Beach, Ruskin and points beyond and focuses on building community involvement by participating in parades and dedicating talent, time and fundraisers to benefit local charities.

“Overall, we are hoping for a wonderful turnout,” Williams said.

For those interested in participating, the deadline to register is Thursday, February 10.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/32d0blD. Summerfield Crossings Golf Club is located at 13050 Summerfield Blvd. in Riverview. To get tickets, email Lisa Heil at lisa.heil@choicebenefitssolutions.com or call 770-5746.