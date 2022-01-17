The 2021 Scouting for Food event was a huge success.

“In January and February 2021, we collected 50,159 pounds of food across our nine-county council footprint,” said Jeremy Twachtman, district director. “We are looking forward to the 2022 campaign which will culminate in the Super Bowl.”

The 2022 event will start this month when Scouts distribute door hangers to local homes in their community to let them know about the drive.

On or before Saturday, February 12, Scouts will revisit those houses to pick up bags full of canned food, cereal, pasta, peanut butter, juice and other nonperishable items. The food will then be delivered to food banks across the district. Food banks that will receive assistance in our area include Seeds of Hope, St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry at St. Stephen Catholic Church, South Shore United Methodist Church and St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church.

For more information, visit https://scoutingevent.com/089-scoutingforfood.

Original Story Printed January 2021.

Boy Scout troops in the Greater Tampa Bay Area Council are preparing for the 2021 Scouting for Food event, a nonperishable food drive set to begin in late January.

Scouting for Food calls on thousands of youth to collect essentials for local food banks across the region, from Feeding Tampa Bay to smaller local pantries. Scouts will distribute door hangers to homes in their community to let them know about the drive between Saturday, January 23 and Friday, February 5.

On Saturday, February 6, Scouts will revisit those houses to pick up bags full of canned food, cereal, pasta, peanut butter, juice and other items, according to District Executive Kelsi Meliah.

“Scouting for Food takes place in the first two months of every year, and its success depends on the support of our communities,” Meliah said. “Each year, we are overwhelmed by peoples’ willingness to help in this project.”

Meliah said Scouting for Food took on special significance in 2020, as the Council held a record-breaking drive only weeks before COVID-19 was identified in the Tampa Bay Area. Scouts collected almost 37,000 pounds of food just in time to meet heightened demand caused by the pandemic and ensuing recession.

Scouting professionals advised units that this year’s drive will be just as critical, but the safety of youth participants and their families remains a paramount concern. Masks are to be worn and social distancing practiced for both the hanger distribution and food collection.

Eric Brown, a volunteer with Pack 61 in Brandon, said his unit is proud to participate every year. He explained they ensure this is a family event by meeting at a central location, dividing into dens and sweeping the surrounding neighborhoods to distribute the flyers. All food collected by Pack 61 benefits a food bank operated by their host organization, St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church.

“I’ve had Scouts come up and thank us for opening their eyes to such a needy cause,” Brown said. “They feel good and proud that they are able to support the community with health meals.”

To further incentivize participation, the council announced units participating in the food drive can qualify for year-round free camping on all Boy Scout properties in the area. According to Field Director Sharrod McCree, this project represents the kind of cheerful service Scouting wants to encourage and reward in young boys and girls.

“After all, our Scouting for Food campaign is what Scouting is all about,” McCree said. “It is embedded in the Scout Oath, ‘I will do my best to do my duty to God and my country, and to help other people at all times.’”

For more information, contact Kyle Molldene at 955-0860.