Jeremy Camp Announce The ‘I Still Believe Tour’

GRAMMY®-nominated singer/songwriter Jeremy Camp is launching the ‘I Still Believe Tour’ with special guests Riley Clemmons and Jordan St. Cyr. The tour will span 20 cities and features some of Camp’s biggest hits, including “Dead Man Walking,” “Keep Me in the Moment,” “I Still Believe” and many more.

“I can’t wait to get out on the road for the I Still Believe Tour in March,” said Camp. “It’s going to be an amazing sight to be worshipping again with people soon.”

In 2020, Camp celebrated the release of the film I Still Believe, which reveals his personal life story. Camp also released a marriage book with his wife, Adrienne, titled In Unison.

The tour will kick off on Thursday, March 10 in Amarillo, Texas and make three stops in Florida, including Countryside Christian Church in Clearwater on Friday, April 1. For a full list of dates and cities, and to purchase tickets, visit www.istillbelievetour.com.

Natalie Grant ‘Crushed It’: Singer’s Name Trends On Google After National Anthem

Natalie Grant’s rendition of the national anthem during last month’s college football championship game led to widespread acclamation—as well as trending searches on Google and Twitter from viewers who wanted to know more about her.

The nine-time GRAMMY-nominated Christian singer delivered a powerful rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the national championship game in Indianapolis between Georgia and Alabama that immediately drew applause from sports and non-sports fans alike. At one point on a Monday night, her name was the fifth most searched term on Google, likely sparked by Americans who had just learned about the talented Christian music artist.

Before her performance, Grant requested prayer. “Tonight is the night! I’ll be performing our national anthem for the national championship game! Would you say a prayer for me? That my voice would be strong, and everything about me would shine the light of JESUS!” she wrote on Facebook.

To hear Grant’s performance, visit www.youtube.com and search for ‘Natalie Grant national anthem.’

Rev. Billy Graham’s Granddaughter Recovering From Heart Attacks

Rachel-Ruth Lotz Wright, the granddaughter of the late Rev. Billy Graham, is scheduled to be released from the hospital after unexpectedly suffering two heart attacks.

“God has heard and answered our prayers,” said evangelist and author Anne Graham-Lotz, daughter of Graham. “Join us in praising Him! He has surely been an ever-present help in times of trouble.”

Initially, doctors attributed her heart attacks to a very rare condition one doctor described as ‘broken heart syndrome,’ an issue for which there is no known cause. At the time, hospital staff were running a battery of tests in hopes of determining the cause for Wright’s condition. The cardiologist working with Graham-Lotz’s daughter has since diagnosed Wright with spontaneous coronary artery dissection as the cause of the two heart attacks.

Graham-Lotz ended her post with Psalm 59:16, which states, “I will sing of Your strength, in the morning I will sing of Your love; for You are my fortress, my refuge in times of trouble.”

Actor Ray Romano’s Brother: The Ex-NYPD Cop Who Embarked On An Investigation To Prove Jesus’ Death And Resurrection

Actor Ray Romano is famous for his rolls in shows like Everybody Loves Raymond and Parenthood, but Ray is not the only talented person in his family. Ray’s brother, Richard Romano, took a different path from his famed brother. A 20-year veteran of the New York Police Department, Richard became a cop because he wanted to make a positive impact in society.

While Richard served as a New York police officer, his experiences taught some difficult lessons that impacted him spiritually. These experiences led him to investigate whether he could believe the Bible is God’s word and whether there was sufficient evidence to prove Jesus’ life and existence. It was Richard’s own, real-life spiritual conundrum that sparked his movie-making journey.

Richard wrote a real-life story that serves as the basis of The Investigator, a movie about a veteran police detective who becomes a criminal justice teacher and baseball coach at a local high school before embarking on the “most important investigation of his life.”

Richard had never written a screenplay and admitted that his first thought was, “I’m not Raymond.” He didn’t believe he’d be able to do it, but God’s push persisted. The Investigator is available to view at www.pureflix.com.