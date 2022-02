Update on local COVID-19 data from the previous week of January 28-February 3, 2022 (published on February 4, 2022).

Hillsborough Data for Previous Weeks:

People vaccinated:

January 21-27, 2022: 2,473

January 28-February 3, 2022: 1,657

Cases:

January 21-27, 2022: 13,514

January 28-February 3, 2022: 8,590

New case positivity:

January 21-27, 2022: 25.6%

January 28-February 3, 2022: 19.4%

Cases per 100,000 population:

January 21-27, 2022: 895.8

January 28-February 3, 2022: 569.4

Cumulative Hillsborough County Data:

People vaccinated:

January 21-27, 2022: 964,770

January 28-February 3, 2022: 974,692

Percent ages 5+ vaccinated:

January 21-27, 2022: 68%

January 28-February 3, 2022: 69%

Cases:

January 21-27, 2022: 346,778

January 28-February 3, 2022: 355,347

Case positivity:

January 21-27, 2022: 27.4%

January 28-February 3, 2022: 27.8%

Hillsborough County 2021 Population:

1,508,560

Florida Data for Previous Weeks:

People vaccinated:

January 21-27, 2022: 37,514

January 28-February 3, 2022: 26,828

Cases:

January 21-27, 2022: 198,719

January 28-February 3, 2022: 132,622

New case positivity:

January 21-27, 2022: 23.5%

January 28-February 3, 2022: 18.0%

Cases per 100,000 population:

January 21-27, 2022: 904.3

January 28-February 3, 2022: 603.5

Deaths:

January 21-27, 2022: 206

January 28-February 3, 2022: 210

Cumulative Florida Data:

People vaccinated:

January 21-27, 2022: 15,191,315

January 28-February 3, 2022: 15,325,335

Percent ages 5+ vaccinated:

January 21-27, 2022: 73%

January 28-February 3, 2022: 74%

Cases:

January 21-27, 2022: 5,478,671

January 28-February 3, 2022: 5,610,370

Case positivity:

January 21-27, 2022: 26.4%

January 28-February 3, 2022: 26.7%

Deaths:

January 21-27, 2022: 64,955

January 28-February 3, 2022: 66,279

Florida 2021 Population:

21,975,117

Source:

COVID-19 Weekly Situation Report: State Overview (Florida Department of Health, https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/)