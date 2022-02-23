The General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) Brandon Junior Woman’s Club has been serving this community since 1955, and in March the group is offering three events open to nonmembers.

The group is holding its annual spring yard sale on Saturday, March 5 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. According to Donna Griffin, the group’s treasurer, lots of treasures are to be found at the sale and proceeds support the many community projects the club has in the Brandon community and surrounding area.

On Wednesday, March 16 at 6:30 p.m., the group will be hosting ‘Bee Creative’ Paint & Sip at the clubhouse.

“This is such a fun paint and sip, and it is open to adults (age 13 and older) for $20 and children (ages 8-12) for $10,” said Griffin. “Proceeds from this event will go toward the purchase of musical instruments for McLane Middle School in Brandon.” Tickets can be purchased online at www.gfwcbrandonjuniors.org. Seating is limited.

“The Brandon Juniors’ mission is to improve our community by volunteering our time and financial resources through programs and fundraising that support many groups and charities in the Brandon area,” said Griffin.

According to the group’s website, the community service programs and special projects focus on the major issues of our time—supporting women’s health, preserving natural resources, promoting literacy and equality and encouraging volunteer service—and fall into the following areas of concentration: arts and culture, environment, education and libraries, domestic violence awareness, health and wellness, international, advocates for children and civic engagement and outreach.

Anyone interested in joining the group is invited to the next monthly meeting on Thursday, March 3. The event begins with social at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting starts at 7 p.m.

“Interested in volunteering in the Brandon community and surrounding areas? Come to a meeting to see what the club will be doing in 2022,” said Griffin.

The group meets the historic clubhouse, located at 129 N. Moon Ave. in Brandon. For more information, visit www.gfwcbrandonjuniors.org.