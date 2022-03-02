Food Co-Op At New Hope Church

The Food Co-Op will meet every first and third Tuesday of the month at 9:30 a.m. in the New Hope Life Center. One food unit will consist of a hefty amount of produce and a dozen eggs. This is a great opportunity for the community to come together around food and faith. The cost is $5 per unit; each family can have up to two units.

Register online at findnewhope.com/food. Orders must be submitted by 11 p.m. on the Sunday prior to the Food Co-Op date.

Stomp Out The Demand 5K And 1-Mile Fun Run/Walk

Come join in the fun and help a great cause. This 5K run/walk and 1-mile race option is available for families, children and walkers on Saturday, March 26 at 7:30 a.m. at Al Lopez Park, located at 4810 N. Himes Rd. in Tampa.

All proceeds from the Out the Demand 5K Race will go directly to the U.S. Institute Against Human Trafficking, a nonprofit, community-based organization dedicated to ending human trafficking. Registration is available to the first 300 runners including teams. Cost is $25 for the 1-mile and $35 for the 5K.

Register at https://usiaht.org/race or call 857-5008.

South Bay Genealogy Society Meeting

On Tuesday, March 15, the South Bay Genealogical Society (SBGS) will meet at the United Methodist Church at 1210 W. Del Webb Blvd. in Sun City Center. Beginning at 10:30 a.m. is an optional roundtable discussion followed by a sit-down lunch, and guest speaker Drew Smith will discuss ‘Organizing Your Genealogical Files.’ The cost is $15 per person for the meal and the presentation.

For reservations, call Dianna Loudermilk at 864-607-1330. Make your check payable to SBGS and mail it to SBGS, P.O. Box 5202, Sun City Center, FL 33571. The deadline to register is Thursday, March 3.

Bingo Returns To St. Stephen Catholic Church

St. Stephen Catholic Church, located at 10118 St. Stephen Cir. in Riverview, is pleased to announce the return of bingo in its Family Life Center. The event will be held on the fourth Tuesday of every month.

The doors open at 5:30 p.m.; refreshments will be available, and bingo begins at 6:30 pm. There will also be a 50/50 raffle, and proceeds from the evening will support community families in need and church groups like St. Vincent de Paul.

Registration Is Open At First Baptist Brandon Christian Academy

First Baptist Brandon Christian Academy is a nonprofit organization of the First Baptist Church of Brandon. The Academy is committed to developing preschool, elementary and middle school programs that are Christ-centered, educationally sound, biblically influenced and provide equal opportunities to each and every child.

For registration information, visit www.fbbca.org.

Movie On The Lawn – Free Community Event

On Saturday, March 12, there’ll be a movie on the lawn—a free community event! Pack up the family on March 12, invite the neighbors and come to the movie on the lawn event featuring Encanto in the courtyard of New Hope United Methodist Church.

The movie begins at 7 p.m. Proceeds from the snack bar will benefit children and youth who will be attending summer camps and mission trips.

For more information, visit findnewhope.com.