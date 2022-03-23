The winner of the annual Richard Munro Memorial Scholarship is Jada Stevenson, a demi-soloist dancer with Brandon Ballet. She has been with Brandon Ballet for four years.

Stevenson is currently a junior at Blake High School in Tampa, where she studies film production. She has trained in ballet, modern, jazz and contemporary for the past seven years. In the future, Stevenson hopes to use the skills gained in school and at The Dance Center, home of Brandon Ballet, to study towards becoming an OB-GYN.

Hanna Townend, administrative director for Brandon Ballet, said. “Let us raise a heartfelt congratulations to Jada.”

Munro was a vital component of Brandon Ballet. As a ballet coach, choreographer, consultant and master costume artist, his creativity and artistry shone in everything he touched. His legacy lives on at Brandon Ballet, which was graced with such an asset.

Townend said, “When he passed in 2008, we sought a way for his legacy and inspiration to live on. We are honored to continue his legacy annually through the Richard Munro Memorial Scholarship.” Townend added, “Through dance training, performance opportunities and more, we are able to build dancers who become not only great at their craft but great in their character.”

Dancers who are serious about their ballet training are invited to audition to be considered for the scholarship. Based upon the judges’ recommendation, Brandon Ballet awards one winner a prize of $250 to $500 to go towards a summer training program of their choice. For over 10 years, the Richard Munro Memorial Scholarship has provided several dancers the opportunity to fulfill their aspirations of dancing professionally.

Brandon Ballet was founded in 1993. Brandon Ballet is a nonprofit, preprofessional ballet company that develops and promotes opportunities for aspiring young dancers. By offering a superior training program and three major performances each year, Brandon Ballet helps serious dancers broaden their dance experiences.

You can see the dancers of Brandon Ballet perform locally in An Evening of Enchantment on Saturday, April 9 at 7 p.m. in Sun City Center at 1900 Clubhouse Dr. Tickets are $16, which includes admission and dessert. To get tickets, please call 813-387-3447.