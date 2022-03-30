“Bless the Lord, O my soul; and all that is within me, bless His holy name!” (Psalm 103:2, NKJV).

Notice anything odd about this verse?

Don’t we usually ask for the Lord’s blessing on us, not vice versa? In a surprising twist, Psalm 103 discusses us blessing Him.

So, how can we—the meager creation—bless our magnificent Creator? If blessings are good gifts, what can we possibly give God Almighty, who owns everything?

Yahweh Himself clues us in (look up these verses in your Bible):

• Heart attitude. Psalm 103:2-5: Praise Him for the marvelous things He does—forgiving sins, healing wounds, pouring His love and compassion over you daily, offering eternal life and wrapping you in His beauty and strength.

• Emulate Him. Proverbs 3:27: Love like He loves. Uplift and treat others kindly.

• Praise Him. Psalm 103:22: Enjoy the works of His hand, His incredible creation. Thank Him aloud and profusely praise Him (Psalm 104:1, 35) for the good things in your life.

• Make Him proud. Jeremiah 31:3: You’re His child, a beloved son or daughter of the King. Hold your head high and be as proud of Him as He is of you.

• Give Him your very best. John 12:3: Years ago, when I read in Philippians 4:18 that sweet-smelling sacrifices are pleasing to God, I began wearing my best perfume only for worship on Sundays. The Old Testament refers to Yahweh enjoying the smell of temple meat sacrifices too, but since Eau de Sirloin is hard to find, I dab on my sweetest scent as a sacrificial blessing to Jesus, patterned after what Mary did in the John 12 passage above.

So, my friend, in what specific ways can you bless Elohim (your Mighty Creator) this week?