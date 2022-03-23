Hillsborough County Public Schools (HCPS), in collaboration with industry leaders, has announced an innovative plan to ensure the workforce of tomorrow will be prepared with the necessary skills to have an exciting career pathway after graduation. Students will be trained in state-of-the-art programs housed in high-tech, advanced facilities through partnerships at local, state and national levels.

Following extensive research and in-person meetings with industry experts, educational advocates and civic leaders, Hillsborough County Public Schools recently announced Building Tampa’s Tomorrow. This new workforce development initiative will create two new high schools—the Hillsborough Medical Academy and the Hillsborough Construction Academy, set to open in Fall 2023—and a Medical Technical College opening in Fall 2024. The district is also looking to add a distribution/logistics educational pathway down the road.

The state-of-the-art Hillsborough Medical Academy at D.W. Waters will serve students district-wide in ninth through 12th grade. HCPS is partnering with major hospitals in the area, including Tampa General Hospital, BayCare, AdventHealth, Moffitt Cancer Center and Ultimate Medical Academy, to discuss course programs that would be most beneficial for a future workforce as well as the type of equipment students should train with during their courses. Students will gain knowledge in specific programs of study or work towards industry.

The Hillsborough Medical Academy at D.W. Waters and the Medical Technical College at Brewster will be in close proximity to each other, creating a continuous educational pathway from ninth grade through college for learners entering the medical field.

The cutting-edge Hillsborough Construction Academy at Bowers/Whitley will welcome students district-wide in grades nine through 12. Over the next five to 10 years, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics expects faster-than-average employment growth in the building and construction industry.

The district has been meeting with local industry experts to determine the most in-demand careers that will, in many cases, offer students high-paying jobs right after graduation. Programs of study or industry certifications will focus on areas including building construction, AC, refrigeration, heating technology, electric vehicles, augmented reality/visualization, water infrastructure/treatment and framing/drywall.

“Hillsborough County Public Schools is answering the call to leverage a highly trained workforce that aligns with the needs of employers in the Tampa Bay area. By creating the new Medical Academy, Construction Academy and the Medical Technical College, all one-of-a-kind schools in our district, students will venture into credentialing programs that will position them on an accelerated path towards a high-wage job or further study post-high school,” said Hillsborough County Public Schools Superintendent Addison Davis.

District leaders will continue to develop our existing career and technical education programs in other schools to ensure all programs are preparing students for high-demand careers in fields the students desire.

