Abbie Simmons, a Lithia resident, got the surprise of a lifetime for her 10th birthday when country music artist Brett Young attended her birthday party after receiving an invitation to the red carpet-themed event and sang his single “Lady” for the 14 girls.

This was the first time Abbie has invited a celebrity to her birthday party and was content with just having hope that he would show up. Her mother, Camaray Simmons, tried not to get her daughter’s hopes up as she did not want Abbie to be disappointed if he did not show.

“She had asked if she could invite him to her birthday. She wanted a red-carpet party with her friends and a DJ. She handwrote him a letter asking if he would please come because he is her favorite singer. We mailed it to the record label,” said Camaray.

Since Young was unable to make it to Abbie’s first red carpet-themed birthday party, her mother purchased a life-size cutout for the party, which she said was a big hit, to her surprise. Young’s team did reach out to Camaray to set up a time for Young to visit since he could not make it to the scheduled party, so Camaray threw another party for her daughter. Abbie thought Young would simply be talking to her via video. Needless to say, Camaray was shocked when the country artist walked into their living room.

“The pancakes and pajama theme came about because Brett Young could come in the morning to do the surprise, so we told the girls his manager wanted a theme so we could take pictures,” said Camaray. “The girls love a theme, so they were instantly on board and were beyond excited for just the Zoom call.”

He performed his song “Lady,” which is about his own daughter. Camaray said it meant so much to have him sing the very meaningful song to her daughter in their home.

“He did something so special for her,” said Camaray. “I will be forever thankful for him making my little girls dream come true. It will be a forever memory.”