High school classes don’t just prepare a student for college, as they can be a way to earn college credit while still in high school.

In addition to the well-known dual enrollment program, an agreement between Hillsborough Community College (HCC) and the School Board of Hillsborough County that allows high school students to take online or in-person classes through HCC, articulation agreements allow students to transfer in credits from high school.

Did a Newsome student take Criminal Justice 1, 2, 3 and 4 while in high school? It might be possible for that student to be awarded nine articulated college credits if they meet certain criteria.

HCC Career Pathways Coordinator Elizabeth Shelby said the program works in conjunction with local employers to address their needs and to prepare the workers of tomorrow with the right skills for in-demand jobs. There are seven high schools in the South County area that offer technical education programs. “This program allows student to explore career pathways at the high school level and earn college credit at the same time,” she said.

Local high schools and their career and technical education programs include:

East Bay: Accounting operations, TV production technology, veterinarian assisting and web development.

Lennard: Early childhood education, applied engineering technology, aquaculture, hospitality & tourism management and TV production technology.

Newsome: Criminal justice, TV production technology, veterinarian assisting and web development.

Riverview: Accounting applications, culinary arts, TV production technology, veterinarian assisting and web development.

South County Career Center: Administration office specialist.

Spoto: Culinary arts, early childhood education, finance and veterinarian assisting.

Sumner: Culinary arts, TV production technology and veterinarian assisting.

Adults who have earned industry certifications can also apply those certifications toward an HCC degree or certificate. Are you a Microsoft Certified Professional Developer? That equates to three hours of credit towards the Associate in Science degree.

Transfer agreements with several public and private universities allow students to transfer their credits earned at HCC towards the attainment of a bachelor’s degree.

Dr. Brian Mann, HCC associate vice president of Associate in Science Programs, said there are many benefits from taking advantage of these programs.

“These agreements exist to assist students entering employment or higher education in obtaining industry certifications and an associate’s degree more quickly and inexpensively while strategically building workforce skills,” he said.

The pathways programs, from high school to college to the workforce, help students gain the skills needed to prepare them for successful careers in in-demand industries.

For more information about HCC’s articulation agreements or to schedule an appointment with an academic advisor, visit https://www.hccfl.edu/academics/articulation-agreements.