Family Camp In Theaters Nationwide In May

Tickets are now on sale for the new faith-based comedy Family Camp. Featuring Tommy Woodard and Eddie James of The Skit Guys, Family Camp will be released in cinemas nationwide on Friday, May 13.

When their pastor (Mark Christopher Lawrence) encourages the congregation to sign up for a week away at family camp, Grace (Leigh-Allyn Baker) believes she’s found the perfect cure for her imperfect clan—even if they’d all rather be anywhere but at rustic Camp Katokwah. Family Camp is a laugh-out-loud comedy that the whole family can enjoy.

Follow Family Camp on Facebook @FamilyCampMovie, Twitter @FamilyCampMovie, Instagram @FamilyCampMovie2022 and online at www.familycampmovie.com. Tickets for Family Campf can be purchased at participating theater box offices.

Masters Champion Scottie Scheffler: I Golf Because “I’m Trying to Glorify God”

The 2022 Masters champion is a 25-year-old Texan who says he golfs to “glorify God” and who credits prayer for giving him peace on an anxious weekend.

Scottie Scheffler won his first Masters Tournament on Sunday with a dominant final round, ending the four-day event at 10 under par. It was his first major championship but his fourth overall in less than two months. In March, he became the world’s No. 1 golfer in the World Golf Rankings at a record pace with a mere 42 days passing from his first victory to being ranked in the top spot. The previous record, held at the time by Tiger Woods, was 252 days. When asked during a Sunday news conference what drives him, Scheffler pointed to his faith.

“The reason why I play golf is because I’m trying to glorify God and all that He’s done in my life,” Scheffler told media members. “And so for me, my identity isn’t a golf score.” Go to @scottie.scheffler on Instagram to learn more.

Maverick City Makes Grammy History As 1st Christian Group Performer In 20 Years: “THANK YOU JESUS!”

Maverick City Music made history on Sunday night by winning its first Grammy and also becoming the first Christian or gospel group in 20 years to perform live on the broadcast. The group won a Grammy for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album for Old Church Basement, a live LP recorded with Elevation Worship.

Maverick City Music’s performance during the CBS broadcast attracted plenty of new fans. A news release called it the “first time in over 20 years that a gospel or Christian artist has been televised at the ceremony.” The last such performance was in 2002.

“THANK YOU JESUS!” the group’s Twitter account said after the Grammy win. “Everything we do belongs to God! We’re so honored to be a part of what He is doing in the Kingdom!”

Plenty of fans on social media enjoyed the performance even if it was—as some noted—cut short and spanned less than one minute. For more information, visit www.maverickcitymusic.com.

Kentucky Church Bake Sale Raises $145,000 To Help Displaced Ukrainians

A Ukrainian congregation raised nearly $145,000 at a bake sale in April to aid those displaced by the war in Ukraine. The bake sale took place at the Ukrainian Pentecostal Church of Nicholasville, Kentucky. Attendees were given lunch and access to more than 100 different donated baked goods that were for sale. The funds raised from the sales will be used to help displaced people in Ukraine. More than 10 million people have fled the besieged country since March.

Victor Selepina, who organized the bake sale, said that most of the church’s members are from Ukraine or have family members living there. Selepina, who was shocked at the amount raised, shared that he and the church “never anticipated to have so many people come out and to raise that amount of money.”

The funds will be given to churches in Ukraine with ties to Nicholasville. The churches will then use the money to buy food and supplies for those displaced by the war. Other churches across the U.S. have launched similar efforts to aid displaced Ukrainians.

For other ways to help, visit https://help.rescue.org/ukraine.