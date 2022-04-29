A group of local residents recently strived for a strike or a spare in an effort to raise funds for memory care. Their efforts raised $11,000.

The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center co-sponsored the event, which was called Potters Bowl for Memory Care.

On March 7, 400 residents from the Greater Sun City Center area gathered at Kings Point’s Veterans Theater for an afternoon of education, fundraising and friendship.

Potters Bowl for Memory Care was a vision of Joanie Frantz, Shelly Brooks and Diane Cantwell. It was co-sponsored by the Kings Point Pottery Club, Vesta Property Services and the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center. The goal of this event was to raise funds to support BREAKAWAY, a program that offers a day of care for seniors with memory issues and respite for the caregivers. Also earmarked to benefit from funds raised was the Samaritan Alzheimer’s Auxiliary.

The event, which costs $15 to attend, began with perusing the 80 donated auction items, including arts and crafts from the many of the Kings Point clubs, as well as the numerous donated gift baskets from individuals and community businesses.

The keynote speaker was Jennifer O’Brien, Ph.D. from the University of South Florida Department of Psychology. She educated attendees in ways to prevent dementia and Alzheimer’s with cognitive training. Also speaking were Debbie Kaneen, director of Sun Towers, and Marianne Wexler, caregiver extraordinaire, who advised about ways to deal with the disease and help caregivers.

All participants in the event left with a handcrafted pottery bowl, bundles of information from our numerous resource tables and a better understanding of the effects Alzheimer’s has on individuals and their caregivers.

The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center is located at 1210 W. Del Webb Blvd. in Sun City Center and can be reached at 813-634-2539. For more information, visit www.sccumc.com.