Are you looking for a fun, exciting family event that is new to the area?

The first-ever Tampa Bay Rodeo and Family Festival gallops into the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds on Friday and Saturday, April 8 and 9. The two-day extravaganza features nonstop rodeo action with heart-stopping bronco busting, thrilling barrel racing as well as a festival full of delicious food and exciting games for the whole family.

The fun starts at 4 p.m. each day with the Family Festival and continues with the rodeo competition beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now for $15 per person. Tickets at the gate will be $20. Children 5 and under are free.

The jam-packed evening of activities begins at the Family Festival, hosted by America’s Favorite Cowboy, Andre McClain, who will encourage guests to try their hand at ax throwing, riding the mechanical bull or a host of other pre-rodeo challenges for cowpokes of all ages. Families can get close to farm animals in the interactive barnyard, ride a camel or take part in face painting.

Tasty grub that will please even the littlest wrangler will be sold throughout the night, including barbecue, corn dogs, fried Oreos, turkey legs, tacos, lemonade and much more. On April 9, Tampa-area favorite Soul Circus Cowboys will welcome guests into the Family Festival, performing live on stage in the Coors Banquet Beer Barn from 4:00-5:45 p.m.

The EBA sanctioned rodeo spotlights cowboys and cowgirls from across the South competing in the most popular events for top prizes, plus mutton bustin’ for young wranglers ready to test their skills each night. The bulls, broncs and barrels are presented by 5s Bucking Bulls.

The following sponsors are pleased to support the Tampa Bay Rodeo & Family Festival: Coors Banquet, Courtesy Auto Group – Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM, RAM, Everglades Equipment, the Tampa Bay Times, US 103.5, Hooters, Rumba 106.5 and Taylor’s Forklift Repair & Services.

For more information and tickets, please visit https://hillsboroughcountyfair.com/tickets.

The Hillsborough County Fairgrounds are located at 215 Sydney Washer Rd. in Dover and can be reached at 813-737-3247.