OK, so the immense and vertically prominent kidney grill with mesh air intakes conveys a love-it-or-hate-it moment. But once you are agreed upon the front looks either way, there is only love—and more love—for this incredibly energetic ride. The second-gen 2022 BMW 4 Series Coupe (two-door) and xDrive Gran Coupe (four-door) get an overall redo that will leave you flabbergasted. Both get a boost in width, length and wheelbase with the coupe and Gran Coupe reaching 0 to 60 in 4.3 and 4.5 seconds, respectively.

Under the hood of the impressive cars resides a 3.0-liter, TwinPower Turbo, inline-six-cylinder gas engine blasting off 382 horsepower at 6,500 rpm and 369 pounds-feet of torque at 5,000 rpm. It is mated to a standard and flawless eight-speed auto gearbox, which is even more fun with moves via the steering paddle shifters.

Suspension is handled proficiently via a two-joint spring strut front and a five-link rear system. However, the standard Adaptive M Suspension is specially tuned to enhance nimbleness and poise when pushing pedal to the metal. And the electric power steering with variable sport has a solid and communicative feel, keeping both the coupes straight and watchful at sharp turns and curves.

Slim L-shaped LED headlights flank the noticeable grille while M Sport brakes, blue calipers and the M logo are sure to grab any bystander’s attention. Walk to the rear and you will notice black edges around the L-shaped tail lamps and trapezoidal tail pipe finishers assimilated into the lower bumper area. As soon as we stepped into the airy and well-appointed cabin, our eyes fell on the massive 12.3-inch digital instrument display and the 10.5-inch infotainment touch screen.

Further adding to the rich ambiance were touches of aluminum tetragon trim on the dashboard. Trunk volume is a cool 16.6 cubic feet. Other niceties include dual auto AC, power moonroof, anthracite headliner, power front sport seats, sport leather steering wheel, 20/40/20 rear seat and more.

Dual front and side airbags, front knee and side curtain airbags are standard along with dynamic stability and traction control, four-wheel anti-lock brakes, electronic brake distribution and brake assist, rearview camera, front/rear park distance control, active braking assist (lane departure warning, blind spot monitor/detect, rear cross-traffic alert, city collision mitigation), daytime running lights and tire pressure monitoring are standard.

Looking for style, performance, sophistication as well as more space in a sport car than usual? Then the four-door Gran Coupe fits the bill. Or if you like the traditional coupe style, then opt for its sibling (base priced at $56,700). Either way, you will be content with German engineering. It’s on the finest display in these two outstanding rides!