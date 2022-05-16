The Arts Council of Plant City is hosting a Snap a Selfie Contest. The Snap a Selfie Contest is in conjunction with the return of the J. Seward Johnson statues that have been placed strategically throughout downtown Plant City.

Now through Monday, May 30, you can snap a photo with yourself and any of the seven trompe l’oeil painted bronze statues, which are castings of live people engaged in everyday tasks. Take a selfie with Relish, Too?, located at Roots Cellar on Collins Street; Latte?, located in Unity Park on Collins Street; or even Bake Sale, located near the Robert W. Willaford Railroad Museum on N. Palmer Street, and post it with a title on the Arts Council of Plant City’s Facebook page.

Take the selfie of yourself, your family, your civic club, your business and even your pet. The winners of the Snap a Selfie Contest will be determined by the Arts Council Board. Winners will be contacted via Facebook Messenger and invited to attend the Sculpture Walking Tour on Thursday, June 2 at 6 p.m.

There will be prizes awarded to three winners. First place will receive $50 in cash and $50 in gift cards. Second place will receive $25 in cash and $50 in gift cards. Third place will receive $25 in cash and $25 in gift cards.

Dodie White with the Arts Council of Plant City said, “We are so excited to have the J. Seward Johnson Sculptures back again in beautiful downtown Plant City. They add so much to our downtown area.”

The other four sculptures include Body Music, located at the intersection of Palmer Street and East Reynolds Street; Ambassador of the Streets, located on the east end on McCall Park; Keep Life in Balance, located in McCall Park on Collins Street; and Captured, located on the Village Green on Evers Street.

The mission of the Arts Council of Plant City is to bring arts to the Plant City community, to promote education in the arts and to develop artists and arts programs.

For more information, please visit www.plantcityarts.com.