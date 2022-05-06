Keeping up with the growing number of residents and businesses in Southern Hillsborough County is creating a need to improve the infrastructure that delivers drinking water to the area and processes wastewater.

To meet the increasing demand, the county has undertaken projects that are intended to improve water service.

One of them is a proposal to add about 11.5 miles to the existing potable water transmission main. The project is in the beginning stage with construction anticipated to begin this year and conclude in 2024.

It is expected to increase water pressure and help accommodate future growth in the area from the intersection of Big Bend Rd. and Balm Riverview Rd. going southwestward to the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 301 and SR 674.

The project will connect to the county’s Lithia Water Treatment Plant’s existing line west of Big Bend Rd.

Other benefits of the proposed project that the county said may be included are making repairs to roads and curbs, improving landscaping and adding fencing, among others.

A project to improve wastewater treatment in a part of Southern Hillsborough County where septic tanks are common is also in the works.

According to a news release, the county is planning on building a new vacuum sewer pump station on the grounds of Gibsonton Elementary School “to support the future development of improved county sewer infrastructure for area residents and businesses.”

In an online public engagement site that explained the proposal and solicited community input, one concern that emerged is the reliability of the technology under review.

“I would like to see some type of measures considered in the design that would compensate for a failure of the pump on the site,” wrote one person, who, like all commenters on the site, is anonymous.

The project is currently in the early planning stage with anticipation that the vacuum pump station will be completed by mid-2024. Final designing of the facility will begin once it is approved by the board of county commissioners.

You can find out more about infrastructure projects like these by visiting the Hillsborough County website at hcflgov.net.