By Linda Chion

Work is set to begin the first week in June on the Osprey Ridge Rd. resurfacing project from FishHawk Blvd. to Dorman Rd., according to a report presented on April 20 to Hillsborough County commissioners.

At the meeting, commissioners approved a budget amendment that would add $1.19 million to the project’s price tag for additional safety features and to account for an increase in costs since the project’s inception. With the budget amendment, the cost amounts to $2.61 million, up from $1.42 million.

According to county officials, “the work will address the failing existing pavement conditions and improve pedestrian safety” and will be completed during the summer break “while school is out to minimize the impact to pedestrians.”

Records show the work will include milling and resurfacing, related roadway work, sidewalk repair, curb work, signage and signal work. Funding for the resurfacing, restoration and rehabilitation project is set to come from fuel tax reserves and from the Safe Routes to School project, a national, state and countywide effort to promote walking and biking to school as a safe, popular and fun alternative.

The project in December was featured in the county’s online public engagement hub, which detailed construction plans and expectations and drew 195 participants and 175 comments.

“The road is in bad shape and certainly needs more than temporary repair,” one respondent said.

“This is a much-needed repair,” said another respondent, noting that “there are so many potholes, improperly repaired potholes and overall safe driving conditions causing risk to even pedestrians.”

As for construction expectations, county officials noted in December 2021 that a road closure and detour will be required for the single-lane roundabout pavement reconstruction at Parkset Dr. and Churchside Dr. The closure is expected to last less than 30 days. Advance closure notice will be given, and signs will mark the detour route.

County officials noted as well that safe access to homes, schools and businesses will be maintained throughout construction, except during the required road closure. “Normal construction noise” from heavy equipment and excavation should be expected and “all areas affected by the construction will be restored.”

For more information, visit www.hcflgov.net and search for board meetings agendas and transcripts.