Premier Productions Announces Mega Summer Festival Tour

Premier Productions announced the All This Future Summer Festival Tour with 17 artists slated to perform on various dates throughout the tour. Many Christian artists are teaming up with Hillsong UNITED in different cities across the country, playing in a mix of amphitheaters and arenas. Select dates will also feature TobyMac, Lauren Daigle and Johnnyswim. This once-in-a-lifetime tour is something fans certainly won’t want to miss as the megastar lineup of artists will lead audiences in a time of praise, a time of song and a time of pure fun.

The 14-city summer tour takes place across the country with two stops in Florida, including Jacksonville on Friday, July 29 and Orange Beach on Saturday, July 30. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.allthisfuturetour.com.

Historic Call For Americans To Come Together This June At Together ’22

Evangelist and Pulse founder Nick Hall is inviting people across the country to gather again at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas for TOGETHER ’22, a free event, on Sunday to Monday, June 24-25. Inspired by Explo ’72, hosted by Billy Graham and also at the Cotton Bowl, TOGETHER ’22 will be the largest evangelistic training event in history.

Since Hall first launched his ministry, God has continued to move–filling stadiums in the United States and massive squares abroad. This month, TOGETHER ’22 aims to activate a generation to share Jesus and be sent home with the courage, community and tools to share the Good News. TOGETHER ’22 will feature some of the best artists and speakers in the world.

Confirmed speakers and artists include David Platt, Jeremy Camp, Chris Tomlin, Dr. Tony Evans, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Dick Eastman, Paul Eshleman, Ebony Small, Jonathan Evans, Josh McDowell, Preston Perry, Shane Pruitt, Rev. Samuel Rodriguez, Miel San Marcos, Evan Craft, Israel Houghton & New Breed and more. For more information, visit https://pulse.org.

Kirk Cameron Launches New Documentary The Homeschool Awakening

CAMFAM Studios and Fathom Events announce the debut of a new documentary, Kirk Cameron Presents: The Homeschool Awakening, coming to theaters this June for two nights only on Monday, June 13 and Tuesday, June 14 at 7 p.m. The documentary highlights the exciting journey of homeschooling and the necessity of parents regaining control of their children’s education.

Families across the nation are experiencing the homeschool awakening, taking advantage of the freedom and opportunities to learn with the world as their classroom Cameron dives into the adventures of dynamic American families on a mission to put fun and faith back into learning. The documentary follows the homeschooling journeys of different families and explores the ins, outs and honest answers to homeschooling’s most frequently asked questions.

Tickets can be purchased online and at participating theater box offices. It is available at AMC The Regency 20, located at 2496 W. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon.

Pentatonix Singer Launches Bible-Based Podcast

The Pentatonix singer known worldwide for his beatboxing skills has launched a faith-based podcast, saying he wants to help listeners become Daniel-like leaders for God in their sphere of influence. Kevin Olusola, the beatboxer for the three-time Grammy Award-winning group, launched the podcast Imagine Faith Talk in April with his co-host and friend, Donovan Dee Donnell, an author, life coach and entrepreneur. In each episode, Olusola and Donnell dive into the Bible for faith-based conversations about what they call “faith-based success.”

The podcast is the product of a prepandemic Bible study that Olusola launched in Los Angeles. That’s where he met Donnell. Olusola compared the Christian community to an orchestra with many different parts. Olusola’s Christian faith, he said, has helped him stay grounded during the group’s success. He grew up in a Christian home in Owensboro, Kentucky.

For more information on Olusola’s podcast, visit www.podcasts.apple.com and search for Imagine Faith Talk.