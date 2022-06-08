Compiled by Jenny Bennett

Candidate Meet And Greet

Are you aware of the upcoming primary elections being held in August and would like to meet local candidates and find out more about them? 5th Gear Fitness is hosting many local candidates on Saturday, June 11 from 1-3 p.m. at 1076 E. Brandon Blvd., Ste. 211 in Brandon.

The local event will be hosted by Gretchen Trasorras, Patrick Bailey. Maria Perez, Clarice Henderson, Kris Beaird and Linda Townsend. Each candidate will have time to speak, explain their platform and have a Q&A session afterwards.

For more information, please email patrickbnhs@gmail.com.

Freedom Plaza Open House

Freedom Plaza in Sun City Center is hosting an open house. Do not miss this opportunity to view the luxurious model apartment homes. Along with viewing the apartments, you will meet the department leaders and learn more about the exceptional independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, in-home care, hospice care and rehab offered.

The open house will take place on Wednesday, June 15 from 3-5 p.m. at Freedom Plaza, located at 1010 American Eagle Blvd. in Sun City Center. For more information, visit www.freedomplazafl.com or call 813-634-1824.

National Active And Retired Federal Employees Chapter Meeting

National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Chapter 109 will meet on Monday, June 13 at 12:30 p.m. Speaker Rita Smith will explain the new Postal Reform Act which recently became law and its impact.

The meeting will be held at the Tampa Buffet restaurant, located at 3903 S. Dale Mabry in Tampa in Britton Plaza. For more information, contact Terry Zitek at 813-251-5611.

East Hillsborough Democratic Club Meeting

Join the East Hillsborough Democratic Club at Brandon Crossroads Bowl, located at 609 Crater Ln. in Tampa, or on Zoom for the monthly meeting on June 14 at 6:30 p.m. The guest speaker will be Andrew Learned.

Please go to the club calendar on the website at www.easthillsboroughdems.org an hour before the meeting to register and check for updates, or you can call 813-677-8300 and leave a message. All like-minded individuals are welcome.