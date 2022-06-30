Center 4Life Learning is a fun, nonaccredited adult education outreach program that serves the entire community. The classes are designed to inform, entertain and inspire with its wide curriculum of subjects. In addition to the classes, trips and tours are also part of the center’s offerings.

Center 4Life Learning was established in 1976 as the Community Church College by the United Community Church. In 2019, it moved to the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center.

The fall semester curriculum is currently being created. Popular past classes have included sign language, current events discussions, genealogy, calligraphy, finance, history, art sciences and psychology.

Sue Holter, an advisory board member and office manager for Center 4Life, is excited about the upcoming classes and trips.

“We are adding conversational Spanish, international travel and music appreciation,” said Holter. “We hope to add more new classes when we hear back from a number of new instructors.”

The fall semester begins Monday, October 10 and will take place at Sun City Center United Methodist Church, located at 1210 W. Del Webb Blvd. in Sun City Center. Each semester is six weeks long with each class being 90 minutes long. All classes are held on weekdays between 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. According to Holter, more than 200 people attend Center 4Life classes, some attending more than one class per semester.

In addition, many fun day trips are planned through Center 4Life and are posted on the website. Some of these trips include the comedy show and dinner theater in Largo on Thursday, July 21, a daytime music cruise on the Anna Maria Princess boat on Tuesday, September 13 and a sunset dinner cruise out of Sarasota on Thursday, November 10.

“Most of our day trip travelers return to sign up for additional trips,” said Holter. “They are very fond of our escorts, Patricia and Lenny Jones.”

Center 4Life Learning is also reaching out for new instructors needed for upcoming classes in iPhone/iPad, conversational French, conversational Italian, bridge and mahjong. If you are interested in joining the Center 4Life teaching team, contact Holter at 813-634-8607 or email center4life@sccumc.com.

Tuition for regular courses is $35 for six 90-minute classes. For more information or registration, visit www.sccumc.com/4lifelearning or call 813-634-8607.