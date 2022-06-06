Tampa Theatre will present its popular Summer Classics Movie Series on Sundays at 3 p.m. beginning on June 5 and ending on August 28.

Jill Witecki with Tampa Theatre said, “Tampa film fans know that when it comes to beloved classics, there is no more authentic way to watch them than in a majestic movie palace.” Witecki added, “For more than 30 years, the community has flocked to Tampa Theatre on hot Sunday afternoons to enjoy Summer Classics as they were meant to be seen.”

First up, come enjoy a sing-along of the 1961 hit musical West Side Story. This will be shown on June 5.

Tampa Theatre will present the 1977 sci-fi thriller Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope on June 12.

Celebrate Father’s Day with a showing of In the Heat of the Night on June 19.

On June 26, come see the 1964 war thriller Fail Safe. This film was chosen by Tampa Theatre donor Ed Golly, who won the opportunity to ‘Pick a Classic’ at Tampa Theatre’s WineFest fundraiser in March.

On July 3, make plans to see Stand by Me.

Pulp Fiction is considered a ‘modern’ classic and regularly shows up on lists of the best films ever made. You can see Pulp Fiction on July 10.

Another film that was selected at the March fundraiser, this one by Nick Buchanan, is The Wizard of Oz. This delightful 1939 film will be shown on July 17.

Next, you can see Alfred Hitchcock’s 1954 mystery thriller, Rear Window, on July 24.

Who doesn’t love the 1972 hit The Godfather? This is your chance to see Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan and Robert Duvall together on the big screen. Enjoy it on July 31.

The Western comedy Blazing Saddles will be shown on August 7.

After that, the musical drama All That Jazz will hit the big screen on August 14.

Casablanca gets a special presentation with two showings. The first is on Saturday, August 20 at 7:30 p.m. and then again on August 21.

Share a unique experience of seeing and hearing the scent films One Week and The Camerman on August 28. Both films will be accompanied live on the Mighty Wurlitzer Theatre Organ.

For ticket prices and to purchase tickets, please visit www.tampatheatre.org.