On Saturday, June 25, Ye Royal Krewe of Charlotte de Berry will host a Bingo Night Fundraiser to support Thompson Elementary School. Bingo Night will take place at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Ruskin.

“We have chosen Thompson Elementary because two of our members, myself and my sister, Shelby, are the daughters of Vince Thompson, for whom the school was named,” said First Mate Niki Pennington about the choice to support the Apollo Beach elementary school.

This is the second year Ye Royal Krewe of Charlotte de Berry has hosted the bingo charity event at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post and the second time the proceeds have been donated to Thompson Elementary School.

The event will follow a steak dinner provided by the Veterans of Foreign Wars. After the dinner, guests are encouraged to stay to play games of bingo to win baskets. The baskets were donated by Ye Royal Krewe of Charlotte de Berry and have a minimum value of $50 for each themed prize. There will also be a 50/50 raffle, so guests have the option to buy tickets to further support Thompson Elementary School.

“Aside from participating in several local parades, we choose a charity each month to support. Many of our charities involve children, women in need, veterans and animals,” explained Pennington.

Participation in the event will cost $20 in cash only for 10 bingo cards. Ye Royal Krewe of Charlotte de Berry hopes to raise at least $800 to donate to the school in addition to the donations to the 50/50 raffle.

If interested in joining the krewe, Pennington suggests women come to the meet and greet on June 18 at the Bullfrog Creek Brewing Company off Lithia Pinecrest Road. They will be at the brewing company between 2-4 p.m. to answer questions and provide more information about Ye Royal Krewe of Charlotte de Berry.

“Ye Royal Krewe of Charlotte de Berry was formed as a philanthropic band of wenches who not only participate in parades but donate time and talent to local and bay area causes,” reads the krewe’s website.

Bingo Night will take place at 7 p.m. at 5120 N. U.S. Hwy. 41 in Ruskin. For more information on Ye Royal Krewe of Charlotte de Berry, visit www.kreweofcharlottedeberry.com.