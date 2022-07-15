By Sofia Celis Avellaneda

With the support of HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, the people behind the Angel Foundation FL are reopening the Angel gift shop in the hospital after sadly being closed due to the pandemic.

According to Angel Foundation FL CEO Liz Brewer, “HCA Florida Brandon Hospital has been a supporter of the Angel Foundation FL for as long as I can remember.”

In celebration, the Angel Foundation FL is inviting the community to join in and become a part of the project as a ‘Cornerstone Member,’ with varying levels of donations to support the shop.

“Our Cornerstone Members will be recognized inside the gift shop on a special wall and in our media marketing and Angel Directory. We are also going to have a ribbon-cutting with the Brandon Chamber and Riverview Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the grand reopening, with our Cornerstone Members invited,” said Brewer. So far, 25-plus people have been interested, and you could be one of those people. It is hoped that the shop will open during late-July.

The gift shop itself consists of a variety of items one would need to show love, whether that be for something happy or to show concern for someone in the hospital. The shop will have affordable gift items for any gender and age range.

If you are interested in supporting the Angel Foundation in other ways, you can become a Foundation Angel. This opportunity is available for all range of ages; you can join as a regular Angel personally or through your business, or, if you are still in school, you can join as a Junior Angel and receive community service hours (sixth grade through college).

Brewer stated, “I started as a volunteer in 2004 before becoming the executive director in 2014 and am now the CEO. I have been blessed to be a part of the foundation since my first opportunity to serve, and I am so thankful for all of our amazing volunteers.”

2003 was the start of this beautiful foundation, about which Brewer said, “The foundation started … when several community leaders wanted to hold a golf tournament to raise funds for local charities in our community that were too small to host their own tournament.”

This tournament is still occurring, including this year on Saturday, October 29; this is its 20th year. The funds raised in the gift shop and in the golf tournament support local charities and go to families in our community. For more information about the Angel Foundation FL or to become a sponsor or Cornerstone Member of the gift shop, email liz@angelfoundationfl.com or call 813-689-6889.