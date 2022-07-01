For two decades, the Campo Family YMCA has provided an avenue for health, wellness and all-around family fun. On May 31, along with the Greater Riverview and Valrico Fishhawk chambers of commerce and members of the community, the Campo Y celebrated this milestone anniversary with a ribbon-cutting for its much-anticipated splash pad.

With the new attraction in the background and Diana Ekonomou, daughter of Ray Campo — for whom the facility is named — looking on, the GRCC 2022 chair of the board, Michael Broussard of The Flying Locksmiths, proclaimed May 31 Campo Family YMCA Day, noting, “It’s time to make a splash!”

To celebrate the event, GTE Financial presented a check for over $10,000 as a charitable donation from its employee fundraising efforts in April. Additionally, Tammy Holmberg along with Chicks for Charity donated $2,500 from their Top Gun: Maverick movie night to benefit financial assistance for summer day camps.

The new splash pad isn’t the only thing gushing, as staff and patrons cannot get enough of it.

Aquatics director Heidi Blair said, “The new splash pad has been fantastic. Our first day open, there were over 60 people there enjoying it. To have something new and exciting has been amazing.”

There really is no comparison. Children can enjoy fun splashing in the water and parents can choose to join in, catch a tan or escape into the shade.

In addition to the brand-new splash pad, the Campo YMCA offers a traditional gym with free weights, weight machines and cardio equipment, basketball courts, workout classes, lap/open swimming and swim classes, sports leagues and on-site child care. As a nonprofit, it works year-round to raise funds so that no one is turned away. Health and wellness are for everyone, and the Campo Y seeks to strengthen the community through the services they offer.

To inquire about membership assistance or learn more about the Campo Family YMCA, visit its website at www.tampaymca.org, follow it on Facebook or call 813-684-1371. The Campo Y is located at 3414 Culbreath Rd. in Valrico.