Compiled by Jenny Bennett

Candidate Meet And Greet

Just in time for the upcoming primary elections in August and would like to meet local candidates and find out more about them? 5th Gear Fitness is hosting many local candidates on July 16 from 1-3 p.m. at 1076 E. Brandon Blvd., Ste. 211 in Brandon.

The local event will be hosted by Gretchen Trasorras, Patrick Bailey, Maria Perez, Clarice Henderson, Kris Beaird and Linda Townsend. Each candidate will have time to speak, explain their platform as well as have a Q&A afterwards.

For more information, please email patrickbnhs@gmail.com.

Fireworks, Food And Fun At Fellowship Baptist Church

Fellowship Baptist Church is holding its Freedom Festival at its campus, located at 13515 N. U.S. Hwy. 301 in Thonotosassa. The event will take place on Wednesday, June 29, from 5:30-9:30 p.m.

There will be fun-filled activities including inflatables, face painting, yard games and a paintball range. A fireworks display will start at around 8:30 p.m. Lawn chairs are permitted. Food and drinks will be available from concession stands.

Congregation Beth Shalom Religious School Open House

Congregation Beth Shalom of Brandon is a vibrant, warm and growing Reform synagogue. As the only Reform synagogue in the Greater Brandon area, for 32 years it has provided a home for Jews, interfaith and LGBTQ families of all ages and backgrounds.

It is accepting applications for its religious school for the 2022-23 school year. The mission of the school is to provide both an educational and enriching learning environment for all attendees and strive to nurture the child’s Jewish identity while providing a welcoming and comfortable atmosphere.

You can register your child for religious school at its open house event on Sunday, August 14, between 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Visit its website at www.bethshalom-brandon.org for more details. Congregation Beth Shalom is located at 706 Bryan Rd. in Brandon.

Bingo Night Fundraiser For St. Stephen Catholic Church

The St. Stephen Catholic Church Community for Women is hosting a bingo night fundraiser at Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co. on Thursday, July 21 starting at 7:30 p.m. Along with five games of bingo, there will also be a 50/50 cash drawing. Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co. is located at 3632 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico.

Local Judge Speaking At Fundraiser Event

Nonprofit charity The Priceless Journey aims to help young ladies out of human trafficking and is hosting a fundraising event on Saturday, July 9 at Center for the Arts at River Ridge in New Port Richey from 3-5 p.m. A Salute to America is a tribute and a way to thank and honor all those who protect our freedoms and their ongoing sacrifice. It will be an afternoon of music, singing and dancing with Judge Jared Smith speaking at the event.

To purchase tickets and for more information about the event please visit www.eventbrite.com/e/a-salute-to-america-tickets-325919091777.

Art On The House At Tampa Museum Of Art

Every Thursday from 4-8 p.m., the Tampa Museum of Art offers Art on the House, where admission prices change to pay-as-you-will and visitors choose whatever admission price they want to pay. Bring the family and celebrate 100 years of art in Tampa with exhibitions that emphasize ancient, modern and contemporary art.

Tampa Museum of Art is located at 120 W. Gasparilla Plz. in Tampa. Additional information can be found at www.tampamuseum.org.

Students Honored For Perfect Attendance

Five graduates of Hillsborough County Public Schools were honored for achieving perfect attendance during their entire educational career; local student Makalah Kennedy was one of them.

To mark the impressive achievement, the students were guests at a school board meeting where they received a brand-new laptop through the Partners in Education program and a $500 scholarship from the Suncoast Credit Union Foundation.

Engagement Announcement

John and Dustie Ligeikis are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, BreeAna Elizabeth Ligeikis, to Ian Dare Recknor. Ian is the son of Eric and Kim Recknor of Lithia. BreeAna is a graduate of Monroe County High School and Ian is a graduate of Jacksonville University. They reside in Jacksonville and are looking forward to a February 2024 wedding.

Furball Frenzy Event Is Looking For Vendors

Local pet charities Kittie Corral and Community Pet Project will be hosting a Furball Frenzy fundraiser in the fall and are looking for vendors of all types. The event will take place at Heroes Paradise, located at 733 Knowles Rd. in Brandon, on Sunday, November 6 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Spaces are $40 for a 10 ft. x 10 ft.

For more information and to reserve a space, email kittiecorral@gmail.com.