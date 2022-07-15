Plant City Main Street is hosting a fun, ongoing event called the Golden Train. The Golden Train is hidden somewhere in downtown Plant City, and the only hint you will get is that the train is hidden in one of 13 participating merchant locations. If you can find the Golden Train, you will receive a gift from the merchant.

When the Golden Train is found, it is then moved to another location.

According to Dawn Hyatt, executive director of Plant City Main Street, “This is a fun way to get people into the downtown businesses.”

The 13 merchants who are participating include Aim Lighting, Aromatic Harmony, Brick City Bricks, K.E.Y Esthetics, Miss Ruby’s Antiques & Collectibles, Rocking Horse Collectibles & Antiques, SpiritArt Gallery, The Crafted Butterfly, The Flo-Go Shop, The Mercantile, The Side Quest, Three Hands Mead Company and Tub Treats Bath and Body.

If you have not been to downtown Plant City for a while, you will be amazed with all the new and fun businesses that have taken up residence.

The best way to participate in the Golden Train is to use the convenient QR Code and start searching. You can also follow Plant City Main Street on Facebook for more information.

Plant City Main Street is a nonprofit organization. It is a part of a national network of more than 1,200 neighborhoods and communities who share a commitment both to creating high-quality places and to building stronger communities through preservation-based economic development.

Plant City Main Street is in the process of changing its name to Historic Plant City Main Street. Plant City Main Street is one of 54 Florida Main Street organizations.

Hyatt said, “Florida Main Street is a huge family that helps each other’s community.”

Plant City Main Street hosts several ongoing events in addition to the Golden Train. These include A Night Out on Downtown, which is on the second Friday of each month, and Last Friday in Downtown, which is held the last Friday of each month, except for November and December.

This year, Plant City Main Street will also host its first ever Octoberfest.

For more information, please visit plantcitymainstreet.org.