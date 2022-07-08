Tatyana Frost, owner of The Way 2 Dance in Riverview, has been teaching our community to dance in many different styles, from ballroom to salsa, for 13 years.

“The Way 2 Dance studio opened its doors in June 2009 and has since been continuously bringing high-level ballroom, salsa and swing dance instruction to the Riverview and Tampa area,” Frost said. “The Way 2 Dance is one of the best values of any studio in the area. The quantity and quality of instruction you get for your investment is simply unequaled.”

The studio has a fun, comfortable vibe that appeals to beginners as well as more experienced dancers. One of The Way 2 Dance’s goals is to make the studio feel like its students’ second home.

“When a student joins our ‘dance family,’ they learn how to dance and make new friends as well,” Frost said. “Top dance professionals are ready to teach you any of the 18 dances that exist in the salsa, ballroom and swing.”

The Way 2 Dance studio specializes in teaching singles and couples by preparing them for weddings, anniversaries, holidays, cruises and other special events.

“We have you covered,” Frost said. “Join our group classes, private lessons and dance competitions from beginners to advanced levels. If you’ve never danced before but always dreamt of it, this is the best time to start.”

Frost and her team are overjoyed to have been a part of the Brandon community for 13 years.

“I am thrilled to work in the area where I find so much support and interest in the art of ballroom dancing,” Frost said.

Frost has big plans for the future of The Way 2 Dance.

“One of the big dreams I have for the studio is to find sponsors to help many families that can’t afford ballroom dance lessons for their kids,” Frost said. “I want to create ballroom dance lessons for kids and teenagers to start teaching them at an earlier age. Ballroom dance lessons are not just dance lessons, it is a way to introduce children at an early age how to communicate between a boy and a girl, social and dance etiquette, how to respect each other and to learn more about cultural aspects of life.”

If you would like to learn more about The Way 2 Dance or if you’d like to take a dance class at the studio, visit its website at www.theway2dance.com or call Frost at 813-966-4788. The studio is located at 6520 U.S. Hwy. 301, #102 in Riverview.