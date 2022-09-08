Much of the new housing being built to accommodate Hillsborough County’s surge in residents is within large developments of hundreds of new homes constructed on the fringes of the area’s utilities infrastructure.

That outward expansion of growth can come at the cost of destroying natural resources such as wildlife habitat and present challenges for providing essential services like drinking water.

A new project by Casa Fresca Homes, a subsidiary of Homes by WestBay, is using a different community development model, known as infill, to build 65 new homes on about 20 acres in an area of Riverview that already has accommodated growth.

The new development is called Bell Creek Landing and will be located on the east side of Balm Riverview Road and south of Boyette Road, near Riverview High School. Tucker Road borders the property on its north side.

The community will consist of single-family homes on 40-foot lots. Sales are expected to begin in the fall of 2023, according to company officials who described the houses to be built as having a variety of floor plans consisting of 1,615-2,471 square feet of living space with three to five bedrooms, two to three baths and two-car garages.

According to Mark Metheny, president of Casa Fresca Homes, prices of the homes will be determined at a later time, but the value of living in the future community should be apparent to prospective residents who want a new home and appreciate convenience in their daily living.

“Our latest acquisition is great because there is already shopping, dining and schools, including day care, in close proximity,” he said. “We’re excited to get started on what will be a vibrant Casa Fresca community.”

Casa Fresca Homes is among the builders of the Triple Creek development in Riverview and will start offering homes in Apollo Beach’s Waterset by Newland community in the fall.

“Bell Creek Landing will be the first community where we’ll be the sole builder and developer and will have just 65 homes at community build out,” said Metheny, who added that Bell Creek Landing will be selling its Magenta, Turquesa, Azure and Indigo floor plans, which are also available at Waterset.

According to Casa Fresca Homes’ website, a 1,615-square-foot Magenta model with three bedrooms and two baths at Waterset is available from $400,094 as of its deadline.