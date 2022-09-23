The TGH Ice Plex figure skating team traveled to Bensenville, Illinois in the national Ice Sports Industry (ISI) World Recreational Team Championships from August 4-7. The team, led by coaches Alyssa Krajacic and Alexis Van Vliet, is composed of 19 skaters that competed across three rinks in the Edge Ice Arenas.

“They competed in individual events, partner events and we also had four group numbers. Each person had multiple events they competed in,” explained Van Vliet.

If a skater was awarded a medal in their event, they would recurve the points in favor of that skater’s team in the rink. This allowed the TGH Ice Plex team to place seventh out of the 60 rink teams competing in the championships.

“It was fun to hang out with my skating friends and support each other,” said 12-year-old skater Molly Kearns, who competed in 10 events during the championship.

The team also won the Overall Percentage Award, which is presented to a team of five or more skaters with the highest point percentage per skater that did not place in the top five or win an alternative award. Van Vliet said winning the award was “a huge success and honor” for the Tampa team.

“Because of that, we revived a banner and a trophy, which are displayed at our rink,” said Van Vliet. “Everyone had a blast. They skated great, made wonderful memories and got to explore the city of Chicago.”

The annual team championships amounted to over 112 hours of skating across three rinks in four days. For many, it was an opportunity to make memories and bound with their teammates.

The TGH Ice Plex, in addition to being the training facility of the Tampa Bay Lightning, is an ISI-sanctioned school that teaches figure skating to groups or individuals. It offers freestyle sessions, private lessons and synchronized teams for aspiring figure skaters and veterans of the sport.

For more information on competitions and training options for figure skaters through the TGH Ice Plex, visit the website at https://tghiceplex.com/figure-skating/ or contact skating director Tommy Brannen at tommy.brannen@tghiceplex.com or 813-684-7825, ext. 252.