Brandon area residents have the opportunity to help others and spread light next month thanks to the Brandon Lions Club and its annual luminaria project and fundraiser.

Until Monday, November 7, residents throughout the Brandon area can purchase a Luminaria Kit to raise funds for local charities supported by the Lions.

“Our Luminaria Kits are constructed with white paper bags weighted down with sand and illuminated from within by a candle,” said Brandon Lions Club treasurer Joe Kuebler. “They are traditionally displayed on Christmas Eve.”

According to Kuebler, each kit contains 15 long-burning votive candles, 15 candle holders, 15 white bags and a plastic bag of sand (to use in the base of each bag).

Kits are $7.75, and orders of 15 kits or more will be delivered locally. No payment is required with your order. All orders are COD (cash on delivery) and can be picked up at the Brandon Lions Club, located at 610 Limona Rd. in Brandon, or will be delivered (orders of 15-plus kits) on Saturday, December 17.

According to Kuebler, the fundraiser has been taking place annually since 2002.

For the last seven years, the homeowners association in Parkside Village in Lithia has purchased enough Luminaria kits to light a path through the community on Christmas Eve. “This has become a favorite community tradition,” said homeowners association board member Marie Gilmore.

The proceeds will benefit Brandon Lions Charities, a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization that has been supporting the club’s eyesight and hearing programs, Southeastern Guide Dogs, Greater Tampa Lions Sight Fund, ECHO, Family Promise, The Outreach Clinic, Brandon High School Don Bishop Track Meet and other local area needs since 1954.

Contact Kuebler at 813-263-2522 to place an order, or email brandonlionsclub@gmail.com.