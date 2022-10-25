High 5 Inc. is hosting its 15th annual Casino Night, Ice the Dice 2022, on Friday, November 18 from 7-11 p.m. at The Regent, located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview. Ice the Dice 2022 is expected to be bigger and better than ever.

This is High 5 Inc.’s signature event. It is an incredible opportunity to give back to the Brandon community while enjoying table games, including roulette, craps, blackjack, poker and slot machines. It will also have a fabulous silent auction and outstanding food from local restaurants. Food partners include Livy O’s, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, Your Pie, Chick-N-Bones and more.

This is an 18-years-and-older event.

Chuck Burgess, CEO of High 5 Inc., said, “This is one of the most fun events in the Brandon area. Proceeds benefit all of our programs, including learn to swim, special needs, after-school/summer camp and financial assistance to families in need. There will be lots of great games to play, awesome food, open bar and some great silent auction items to bid on.”

At the last event, about 400 people attended. This year, organizers are expecting between 500 and 600 attendees. The event’s goal is to raise over $100,000.

Burgess said, “We are one of the leading nonprofits in Hillsborough County. We focus on five pillars of impact. These include Special Needs, After-school, Sports and Recreation, Learn to Swim and Community. We serve our community in many capacities and promote programs for over 1,000 children daily.”

Burgess added, “Our Casino Night just keeps getting better and better every year, and the result is that we can make an even greater and more significant impact for all of the families we serve. This is one of the best date nights you will ever have.”

Sponsorships from $500 to $7,500 are available. Local business owners can also have an impact by donating an item or a gift certificate for the silent auction.

High 5 Inc. is located at 405 Beverly Rd. in Brandon. To get tickets to the annual Casino Night and to learn more about High 5 Inc., please visit www.high5inc.org or call 813-689-0908.