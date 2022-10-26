Who wants to Grill with the Gronks? We interview Dan & Chris Gronkowski and talk about how to win a private cookout with the whole family!

Sprouts Farmers Market has partnered with the Gronkowskis, one of the most prominent and well-known sports families in the U.S. for “Grill with the Gronks,” a special sweepstakes collaboration and two lucky winners from Florida will have the chance to join all five Gronkowski brothers, Rob, Gordie, Dan, Chris and Glenn for one of the greatest backyard barbeques fully catered by Sprouts Farmers Market. The two-hour grilling experience will feature a full spread, football, fun and more.

This contest will run until October 31 so enter today!!

https://www.sprouts.com/promotions/grill-with-the-gronks/