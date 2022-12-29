Kerin Clarkin is a local realtor and the owner of The Kerin Group in Riverview. He is also the owner of Fun Tampa, which is a social media page where Clarkin shows the community new restaurants, stores and fun community events.

Since he loves his community so much, he wanted to do 52 Weeks of Love for 2023.

“I always like doing stuff in the community and I like to have it organized where it’s more as a weekly thing instead of doing monthly or bimonthly, so I wanted to do something fun within Riverview and the surrounding areas,” Clarkin said. “So, I said why not help a lot of these local businesses, especially that I absolutely love the creative aspect to it with especially my food and fun page, Fun Tampa. I decided to take both my real estate company and my blog and help local business owners to be in front of the public with some free events every week.”

Clarkin has put a lot of thought into the businesses he will showcase for his 52 Weeks of Love.

“When I go out, I sometimes don’t say anything, and I just sit back and I analyze and I see that there’s a lot of amazing business owners that need help — there’s great owners that maybe just don’t understand marketing and I’d love to help them, and I’ve started a lot of relationships with people in and around the area,” Clarkin said. “So, I decide on places that I’ve been to before or places that I know might just need help.”

What can people expect when they attend one of these events? Lots of fun.

“Each Sunday, we’ll make the announcement for the event on Thursday. Some will be limited to a certain amount of people that will be able to sign up on our link, and some will be just open to as many people as show up,” Clarkin said. “I always had a dream of starting a creative marketing firm. When I started my real estate group, I started it first as if I was a creative marketing firm for my real estate group and became successful by doing it. Being creative is my passion and my love. So, the hopes for this project is one to truly help our community but to show the value in what I could do for local businesses to maybe expand it to then getting a jump-start to my creative marketing firm and only helping locally owned businesses.”

If you would like to learn more about Clarkin’s 52 Weeks of Love, you can visit his Instagram page for Fun Tampa at www.instagram.com/funtampa or the “Events” tab at www.thekerin.com.