Visits can gear up for the holiday season — and the Lightning’s next home game against Seattle — at Westfield Brandon this weekend. In partnership with Tampa Bay Lightning, the mall will host a unique opportunity for Lightning fans through a holiday-themed Tampa Bay Lightning Night, featuring Thunderbug meet-and-greets, photos with Santa in his jersey, activities and giveaways with special swag.

The Tampa Bay Lightning Night will be held from 2-4 p.m. this Sunday, December 11 at Westfield Brandon, located at 459 Brandon Town Center Dr. in Brandon. For more information, visit www.westfield.com/brandon.