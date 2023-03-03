Chill Cawfee is hosting a pop-up market for 30 women-owned businesses on Sunday, March 26 to highlight locally owned businesses.

The registered vendors will set up on Chill Cawfee’s back patio under grandfather oak trees from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. There will be a few food vendors as well, so marketing and brand advisor Thomas Quigley encourages attendees to come hungry.

“[The pop-up markets] were a great way to bring the community together, and really that’s what we wanted when we opened our coffee shop. We wanted to be a place where the community could get together over a cup of coffee,” said Quigley.

This is the third year Chill Cawfee has hosted pop-up markets, but it has a history of markets and fairs to bring awareness to other locally owned companies. Before the coronavirus, the company hosted the Valrico Artisan Faire but has since turned the fair into a quarterly event.

The pop-up markets have ranged from art walks to pet vendors, but this time Chill Cawfee wanted to feature fellow women-owned businesses.

“We are a women-owned business. Lisa [Quigley] is basically our owner. This is her business, and she wanted us to support other women she knew in the area. She started talking about it, and a few of our customers had suggested it,” said Quigley.

With all the vendor spots filled, Quigley expects 200-300 customers to come by on the last Sunday of March. In addition to supporting locally owned businesses, the pop-up market gives attendees the opportunity to meet their neighbors and make connections in their communities. Quigley said the opportunity to meet new people is the most rewarding part of hosting the markets.

“On a Sunday, when they’re out for something like this, everyone is out just to enjoy the day. So, you kind of feel that energy when we do the markets, which is nice,” said Quigley.

Due to the large number of expected customers, Quigley suggests people park at the Walgreens or Bank of America nearby to leave room in Chill Cawfee’s parking lot for those who cannot walk the extra distance.

The pop-up market will take place at Chill Cawfee’s Valrico location off Lithia Pinecrest Road and Bloomingdale Avenue on Sunday, March 26 at 9 a.m. For more information on the event, visit Chill Cawfee’s Facebook page @chillcawfee or https://chillcawfee.com/events/.